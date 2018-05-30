Local sports briefs

Players Edge volleyball camp information

BOONVILLE — Catawba College volleyball coach, Ginger Hamric, will be hosting Players Edge Volleyball camp at Richmond Hill Baptist Church. The camp will run from June 4-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp is for fourth grade and older. Registration will take place at 8:30 a.m. on June 4. The cost of the camp is a donation to the Richmond Hill Baptist Church Building Fund.

The camp will feature current and future Catawba College volleyball player, 12 hours of instruction, skills, team play and a triples tournament. A camp store will be available with items to purchase. Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch, a donation and a smile.

For more information, contact Ginger Hamric at 704-433-2342.

Future Falcon baseball camp scheduled

EAST BEND — Forbush baseball will host the Future Falcon baseball camp from June 4-6. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Boys in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to attend. The cost is $25 per day, or $60 for three days. The camp will take place on the Forbush High School baseball field. Camp instructors are the high school coaching staff and players.

Campers are taught the fundamentals of baseball, which includes; base running, hitting, catching and throwing. Advanced registration is not required, as registration will be open from 8:30 to 9 a.m. every day.

For more information, contact Jack Moss at jack.moss@yadkin.k12.nc.us.

East Wilkes basketball camp to take place

RONDA — East Wilkes will be hosting a girls youth basketball camp from June 4-7. The camp will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The camp is for rising third-graders through ninth-graders.

The cost is $40 and a camp shirt is included. The purpose of this camp is to improve basketball skills in a fun environment. Attendees are asked to bring basketball shoes, gym shorts, t-shirts and a great attitude.

For any further information, contact Coach Campbell at campbellm@wilkes.k12.nc.us.

East Wilkes soccer camp scheduled

RONDA — East Wilkes will host a youth soccer camp for fourth- through ninth-grade students. The camp will take place June 14-16. The camp will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $40 , and the camp will be run by Andrew Millaway and Rodney Wagoner along with their staff.

The purpose of this camp is to improve soccer skills in a fun environment. Attendees are asked to bring cleats, shin guards, t-shirt and shorts. For more information contact East Wilkes High School.

East Wilkes to hold tennis clinics

RONDA — Coach Aaron Simmons, along with his staff and current and former East Wilkes players, will be holding tennis clinics for rising kindergarten through ninth-grade students each Tuesday and Thursday beginning June 19 and continuing through July 26.

Clinics for rising kindergarten students through rising third-graders will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Clinics for rising fourth-graders through rising ninth-graders will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be no clinic the week of July 4 (July 3 and 5).

Each clinic will be held at the tennis courts at East Wilkes High School. The cost of each clinic is $5 and no advanced registration is needed.

Contact Aaron Simmons at 336-927-7391 for any questions.

