Final 2017-2018 Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings announced

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association in conjunction with Wells Fargo released the final standings in the 39th annual Wells Fargo Cup competitions for the 2017-18 academic year. The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.

After the spring sports season, Green Hope remained on top after their incredible performance across all three seasons in the 4A division. Weddington took the title from Marvin Ridge for the 3A class. In the 2A division, Lake Norman Charter surpasses Carrboro for the final state cup standings. Lincoln Charter beat out Franklin Academy and Mount Airy for first place in the 1A ranks.

Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A: After the spring sports season, Forbush came in first place thanks to championships in women’s track, men’s golf, women’s soccer, softball and baseball. There was a tie for second place between North Surry and West Stokes. North Surry secures second-place finishes in baseball and men’s golf while West Stokes secures second-place finishes in softball and women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Forbush 107, North Surry 86, West Stokes 86, Surry Central 84.5, Atkins 83.5, Walkertown 49, Carver 21.

Mountain Valley 1-A/2-A:After a close race for first place, Wilkes Central came out ahead of the competition with championships in baseball and men’s golf along with tied first-place finishes in women’s soccer and women’s track. In second place was Ashe County with a championship in men’s track and tied first-place finishes in women’s soccer and women’s track. East Wilkes finished in third place with a tied first-place finish in men’s tennis. Conference Standings: Wilkes Central 101.5, Ashe County 98, East Wilkes 91, West Wilkes 89, Alleghany 85, Starmount 89, North Wilkes 76.5, Elkin 70.5.

Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events. All schools that finish in the top eight positions (plus ties) earn points. In the playoff events involving teams from more than one classification, Wells Fargo Cup points are awarded based on the school’s standing against other schools in its own classification. If fewer than eight schools from a classification compete in a sport, only those schools that are represented are eligible to receive the Cup points.

Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for first, 45 for second, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth. In the event of a tie, the schools receive an equal number of points based on the number of teams that tie and the number of teams that finish higher in the standings. Five points are awarded for each sanctioned sport in which a school competes.

Wells Fargo Cup standings are announced three times each school year: once after the fall and the winter sports and concluding with the overall winner after the spring sports season ends.