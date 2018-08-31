Starmount tennis falls to East Wilkes

RONDA — The Starmount women’s tennis team travelled to Ronda to take on the East Wilkes Cardinals on Tuesday night. The Lady Rams struggled on the court against their conference opponents, as they won only eight sets and East Wilkes won the rest. With the loss, Starmount moves to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

East Wilkes 9 – Starmount 0

Singles

#1 Leah Nance (EW) d. Lela Stringer 6-0, 6-0

#2 Lauren Rakes (EW) d. Haley Gomez 6-0, 6-2

#3 Katie Stokes (EW) d. Caroline Wood 6-1, 6-2

#4 Jordan Schuabart (EW) d. Anna Serrano 6-0, 6-0

#5 Kaleigh Couch (EW) d. Lili Perez 6-0, 6-0

#6 Brianna Martin (EW) d. Elizabeth Solorzano 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

#1 Nance/Rakes (EW) d. Gomez/Wood 8-2

#2 Stokes/Schubart (EW) d. Stringer/Serrano 8-1

#3 Samantha Carter/Sylvia Prevette (EW) d. Perez/Solorzano 8-0