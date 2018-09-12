Rams earn first MVAC win of the season

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The Starmount Rams took a 4-1 win over Elkin on Monday night. -

ELKIN — The Starmount Rams men’s soccer team opened up its 2018 Mountain Valley Athletic Conference season with a win over Elkin on Monday night. It was a clash between the two teams who had both started off 2018 with several uphill battles. The Rams were able to make the most of their possessions to come away with a 4-1 win over the Buckin’ Elks.

“We played pretty good tonight,” said Starmount head coach Cody Cook. “We are still making some mental mistakes that we shouldn’t be making but its early and we have a lot of younger guys playing that didn’t get to play as much last season. Once they get the hang of it I think we will click.”

The Rams were able to take a 2-1 lead at halftime over the Buckin’ Elks. Starmount had the advantage with several shots on goal. The Rams also won almost every 50/50 ball that came their way.

“It feels good,” said Cook on the Rams’ first MVAC win of the season. “It is always tough coming against Elkin first thing, because of the rivalry with Starmount. It’s nice to get that out of the way.”

In the second half, Starmount put two goals in the back of the net as they were both scored by Jonathan Flores. The first goal was scored off a header, and the second goal was scored off of a penalty kick.

Elkin’s defense was able to stop several breakaways by the Rams. Starmount came out crashing the goal in the final two minutes of the game, but the Elks were able to stand tall and block every shot. Elkin was able to stop what would have been the fifth Starmount goal of the night, but Elkin’s keeper was able to dive to his left to save the shot.

“We definitely shot the ball more than we have the last couple of games,” said Cook. “Sometimes they are too unselfish and don’t shoot that ball enough, and tonight I think we shot the ball a lot. We didn’t get as many goals as I would have liked, but we definitely had a lot more shots tonight.”

With the win, the Rams move to 2-5 overall and 1-0 in the MVAC.

“We have non-conference on Tuesday against Statesville, and a conference game against Alleghany on Wednesday,” said Cook. “We are just focusing on one game at a time.”

The Starmount Rams took a 4-1 win over Elkin on Monday night.