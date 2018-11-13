Surry Knights Athletic Club Bingo set for Friday

DOBSON — The Surry Community College Knights Athletic Club will hold its 10th annual bingo event on Friday at 6 p.m. in the college gym. The event is held annually to generate funding for the athletic programs at Surry.

“Our annual Knights Athletic Club Bingo is such an exciting event,” said Surry Athletic Director Mark Tucker. “We have some incredible prizes and outstanding door prizes. Everyone that attends has a great time, and the proceeds help with funding our programs.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 6 p.m. Cost to play is $20 for 20 regular games or $30 for a combo packet that includes 20 regular games, two bonus games and 12 door prizes.

“Everyone is welcome to attend. We have hot dogs, pizza, nachos, chips, drinks, desserts and other items available,” Tucker said. “No matter how young or how old, everyone has a great experience.”

At the conclusion of the night, a drawing will be held for various raffle ticket prizes including a one-week trip to Myrtle Beach, four rounds of Golf at Olde Mill Golf Resort, a gas grill and many more items. Raffle tickets are available for $1 each at the event.

“We have the best bingo winning gifts around,” Tucker said. “Plus, we have some incredible door prizes that range from various shops and restaurant gift certificates, to popular items. There is certainly something for everyone.”