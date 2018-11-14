Surry County holds induction ceremony for Sports Hall of Fame

Courtesy Photo The Surry Sports Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2018 on Nov. 3. -

DOBSON — On Nov. 3, the Surry Sports Hall of Fame inducted the Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The day began with the unveiling of the monument at Fisher River Park, then concluded with the induction ceremony at Surry Community College.

This year’s class was full of individuals who helped Surry County sports become what they are today. Inductees range from wrestling athletes, tennis players, baseball players, football athletes, basketball players and a coordinator for the Surry County Special Olympics.

Two Ring of Honor inductees were named to the Hall of Fame, Jim Hemric and Ann Hollar Garner. Six Hall of Fame inductees were honored, which included James Blackburn, Keri Whitehead Campbell, Scott Hauser, Harry Monday, Sarah Parker Stroud and Willard Lee Swift.

The Ring of Honor nominees are individuals who have had significant impact on Surry County’s sports. This year, Hemric and Garner were named to the Ring of Honor for the work they put together on and off of the field.

Jim Hemric was a popular nominee among this year’s recipients, as his nominee packet was full of letters of recommendation. Hemric was born with a love for baseball and played his way through Little League and high school. He attended Ronda High School, where he was a standout pitcher for his team.

After he graduated, Hemric went on to play professionally for the St. Louis Cardinals. Throughout his professional career, Hemric played for various clubs and made an impact whenever he was on the field. After his professional career came to a close in 1961, he returned home and started teaching local youth about baseball. Hemric has been a shining light for local baseball teams and their success ever since.

“It’s a great honor to be inducted with all of those friends I know who have been inducted,” said Hemric. “It’s an honor, especially to be inducted with my niece, Ann Garner.”

The second Ring of Honor inductee is Ann Hollar Garner, who started the Special Olympics in Surry County in 1978. Garner coordinated the Special Olympics for more than 20 years as she put together programs for children and adults with special needs.

Garner has had a tremendous impact on Surry County, as she was the one of the reasons the local program was accredited by the North Carolina Special Olympics committee. With her work as the coordinator, she raised all of the money to run the program successfully through the years.

In 1989, Garner’s work did not go unnoticed as she was elected to represent North Carolina on the Special Olympics State Board of Directors. Throughout her life, Garner also has served on several different committees in the county. Garner has touched the lives of many people throughout North Carolina with her compassion and love for the Special Olympics.

The inductees for the Hall of Fame included six Surry County athletes and other members of the community that had a major impact on the County.

Sarah Stroud is one athlete who had an impact at Elkin High School. While at Elkin, Stroud was a four-year basketball starter and was named All Conference. She also was named to the Northwest Conference All-Star squad, and was named All Journal and Sentinel Northwest Tournament Star.

“I think she would be very honored by it,” said Sarah Stroud’s son, Johnny Stroud, on how Sarah would feel on being inducted into the Hall of Fame. “I also think she would be very humbled by the company she was inducted with. Accolades are something she never sought or looked for. I think she would be proud of this accomplishment.”

Along with these accomplishments in high school, Stroud was a Haynes Hosiery Mill basketball player from 1951-1955, which was the highest level of basketball for women in that era. She was named All American, had a 102-game winning streak and won three straight national championships. Stroud is one of the three main people memorialized in a mural that is found at the Charlotte Hornets Arena in Charlotte.

Mountain Park and Appalachian State alumnus, Willard Swift, was another inductee from this year’s class. Swift has a long list of accomplishments throughout the tri-county area. In 1954 and 1956, he was a member of the Surry County basketball tournament championship team and a member of the Yadkin Valley basketball tournament championship team. Swift’s senior year he was undefeated as a pitcher, going 7-0 and earning 40 strikeouts.

From 1956 to 1960, Swift was the leading free throw shooter for his university team and also led the Southern Conference in shot percentages.

“I was honored and humbled for this induction,” said Swift. “I deeply express my appreciation to those who put together the induction materials, especially Alvin Hardy and Gary York, I can’t say enough about them. I want to thank Tom Boyette, my high school coach who led me into the life of sports. He is the type of coach I would want my kids to play for.”

After graduating from ASU, Swift returned to Wilkes County and helped the county with its sporting needs. From 1960-1966, he was the East Wilkes men’s and women’s basketball coach and the JV baseball coach. Swift helped set up several different athletics throughout the county, from bowling to golf, basketball to tennis, he helped make Wilkes County a place that loved sports.

Along with traditional sporting events, Swift also put together hunting and fishing events. In 1974, Swift coached his team to the Surry County Little League Championship at Mountain Park. Swift’s love of athletics was carried on through his children, as they all played sports throughout their lives. Two of his sons went on to play sports in college.

Elkin High School had another alumnus inducted this year, James Blackburn. During his time at Elkin, Blackburn compiled an impressive record in four years of wrestling. He is noted as being Elkin High School’s first state champion, individual or team. Out of 67 matches, he lost only six, most of which came his freshman year. While at Elkin he was a four-sport athlete and made the most of his time on the field.

In baseball, he was an excellent catcher and team-leading hitter in several categories. He had a batting average of .455, led the team in RBIs, stolen bases and walks.

“It’s very humbling, and something I will remember for the rest of my life. It’s just wonderful,” said Blackburn on his induction into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame. “There were so many people involved in this — Doug Reinhardt, my advocate on the board and so many more. It’s humbling and it lets you know that the stuff you do is appreciated and it doesn’t just fly out the window. It still matters.”

After graduation, Blackburn joined the Navy and served his country with honor. While in the Navy, he played fast-pitch softball and was outstanding as a catcher and hitter. His team went undefeated as base champions three years in a row. They also won the Fifth District Championship by defeating the Marine team.

Along with these inductees, Mount Airy and North Surry High Schools also had alumni inducted in this year’s class. Keri Whitehead Campbell, Harry Monday and Scott Hauser.

In 1986, Campbell’s freshman record at Mount Air High School was 22-2 in singles tennis, both loses came in the state competition. As a sophomore, she was 17-0 in singles, as a Junior she was 18-0 and as a Senior she was 18-0. Her High School Career Singles record was 73-2. Campbell played on a doubles team and for four years had a combined record of 74-1.

She was named All-Northwest Conference in Singles all four years of High School was the Doubles State Champion three years in a row and was ranked 13th by the North Carolina Tennis Association in the girls 18-year-old division.

After graduation, she was awarded a full tennis scholarship to Abeline Christian University in Texas. She was the first female from Mount Airy High School to be awarded a full tennis scholarship. She was voted the Team’s Most Inspirational Player all four years while at Abeline Christian. Her Senior year, she was named GTE Academic All- American.

Harry Monday played Varsity football as an eighth and ninth grader at Mount Airy. In 1941 and 1942, Monday played for the State Championship with his football team. He played every position on the team and was named All State Tackle in 1943 and All State fullback in 1944. He was the first athlete to be named All State for two positions. He played in the North and South Carolina Shrine Bowl. Along with his football accolades, Monday was also a baseball player. He was named All State Catcher his Senior Year.

North Surry graduate, Scott Hauser, played varsity baseball for the Greyhounds from 1992-1993. He was named Conference Player of the Year in the 3A Conference. After graduation, he went on to play baseball for Clemson University where he was a captain of the baseball team in 1997. In 1995, he was part of the ACC Baseball Championship team. In 1995 and 1996, he played in the College World Series and started on the mound in the 1996 Regional Championship. His appearance earned Clemson a trip to the College World Series. While at Clemson, his record was 11-6 and he had an ERA of 5.40.

All of the honorees were deserving of their induction as they brought their love of sports to their respective communities. To this day, people around the tri-county area still have an appreciation for the inductees.

The Surry Sports Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2018 on Nov. 3. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0135.jpg The Surry Sports Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2018 on Nov. 3. Courtesy Photo