Lady Falcons tip-off season with two wins

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Parkley Hennings drives down the court for the Falcons on Saturday afternoon. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Nicole Scott controls the ball with precision as she makes her way down the court. -

WINSTON-SALEM — The Forbush Falcons women’s basketball team tipped off its 2018 season in style. The Lady Falcons played in the Mary Garber Holiday Invitational at Atkins High School.

On Saturday, Forbush took on East Forsyth and came out on fire to take a 74-43 win.

On Monday night, the Falcons were back in action at Atkins, this time they faced off against a tougher opponent from Glenn. Forbush and Glenn battled through four quarters and then went into overtime. The Lady Falcons were able to put up the baskets they needed to take a 63-61 win over Glenn.

Forbush 74 – East Forsyth 43

In the opening round, Forbush put on a show with its win over East Forsyth. The first quarter started out in Forbush’s favor as Nicole Scott set up from the outside arch and drained her first 3-pointer of the night. Brittney Gammons was able to add two points to Forbush’s side of the board as she put in a lay-up off of a breakaway.

The Falcons had a 5-2 lead over East Forsyth when Parkley Hennings stole the ball from East Forsyth and drove down the court for a lay-up. As Hennings went up for the shot, she was fouled and went to the line to complete the three-point play.

With 5:42 left in the first, Forbush kept building on its lead. Scott put in another 3-pointer, which was followed up with a two-point basket from Hennings. As the quarter came to a close, Meghan Anthony added a free throw to give Forbush an 18-7 lead over East Forsyth.

In the second quarter, Forbush held East Forsyth to just 10 points as the Falcons added 17 points. Morgan Beane, Hope Grimes, Kyndall Ellison, Hennings and Scott put up points for Forbush. At halftime, the Falcons had a strong 41-17 lead over East Forsyth.

In the final two quarters, the Falcons kept up its pressure and put more points on the board. Forbush proved to be the stronger team as it took a 74-43 win to move on to the second round in the winner’s bracket.

“We played pretty well the first game out, because you don’t really know what your’re going to get in the first game,” said Forbush head coach Bradley Shore. “We played great on defense, had fast breaks and we did almost everything correct in the first half. In the second half, we still played OK, we just didn’t rebound well. I’m pretty pleased with the way we played overall.”

Forbush 63 – Glenn 61

The Falcons continued their dominating performance on Monday night against Glenn. It was an exciting game that saw lead changes, ties, technical fouls and overtime. Forbush was able to make the most of its shots from the free-throw line, as Ellison knocked down both of her shots to give the Falcons a 63-61 win.

The first quarter saw Forbush take an early lead as Hennings put down a 3-pointer from beyond the arc. As the clock ticked on, Glenn was able to knock down two baskets to take a 5-3 lead. With two minutes gone in the quarter, both teams were looking for the basket that would pull them ahead of their opponent.

Forbush was the team who came up with the baskets to give it the lead. Anthony tied the game 5-5, then Scott made a lay-up for a 7-5 Forbush lead. The Falcons kept building on the lead as Grimes knocked down a shot and Ellison made a basket from the key. Forbush had a 13-9 lead over Glenn when the visiting team started to foul. Glenn was called for a technical, which sent Scott to the line. Scott knocked down her shots and the Falcons took a 15-11 lead.

As the clock was winding down, Hennings put up two free throws to extend the lead to six points. Just as the clock struck one minute, Glenn started to pick up its tempo on offense. The Bobcats knocked down a lay-up then hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game 17-17 heading to the second quarter.

Glenn was able to build off of the buzzer beater shot as it took the lead in the second quarter. Miranda Bellanger put the Falcons within three points as she hit a 2-pointer from the lane. As the buzzer sounded for halftime, Forbush trailed Glenn 30-27.

The Bobcats came out of the half with the tempo as they knocked down shots but were never able to extend their lead past seven points. Forbush was able to tie the game 43-43 as Scott set up downtown and knocked down a clean three-point shot. Forbush took the momentum and the lead from Glenn as Hennings put two free throws through the hoop. Forbush was able to take a 45-43 lead back from the Bobcats. The Falcons put 18 points on the board and held Glenn to just 13.

Things started to get hotter in the fourth quarter on both sides of the court. Glenn knocked down 14 points and Forbush put up 12. Forbush was able to come from behind and take a 56-55 lead with a 3-pointer from Scott. With 56.5 seconds left to play, Grimes gave the Falcons a two-point lead as she made a shot from the free-throw line. Glenn had the ball in its possession with less than 30 seconds left on the board. The Bobcats were able to drive down the court and put in a two-point shot to tie the game. As the buzzer sounded, Forbush and Glenn were tied 57-57 and headed to overtime.

In overtime, things were once again heated. Scott knocked down two free throws for a 59-57 lead, then Glenn tied the game with answering free throws. Glenn then took a two-point lead with a shot from the key. With less than a minute remaining, Hennings was fouled and made her shots to tie the game 61-61.

With fans on their feet and nerves on the fritz, Forbush had the ball with 34.8 seconds left in overtime. Hennings passed the ball to Ellison, who was fouled as she crossed over half court. Ellison went to the free-throw line and with an attitude that can only be described as calm and collected, she knocked down both of her shots to give the Falcons a two-point lead.

Glenn had one more chance to take the lead or tie the game. The Bobcats headed down the court with 4.8 seconds left on the clock. Glenn set up from the outside arc and put the shot into the air. As the buzzer sounded, the ball hit the side of the basket and bounced out. Forbush had successfully put up a tough fight to take a 63-61 win over Glenn.

The Falcons will move on to the championship game Wednesday, where they will face off against West Forsyth. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. at Atkins High School.

“I feel really positive about the season as long as we can stay healthy and stay out of foul trouble,” said Shore. “We are not big, but we are pretty good. We have a big goal at the end of the season, but we start with little goals. Once we get into conference play, we want to be conference champions. After that we want to go deep in the playoffs, but that is a long way away. We have to start with little goals, if we start looking too far ahead we don’t accomplish our little goals.”

Parkley Hennings drives down the court for the Falcons on Saturday afternoon. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0274.jpg Parkley Hennings drives down the court for the Falcons on Saturday afternoon. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Nicole Scott controls the ball with precision as she makes her way down the court. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0304.jpg Nicole Scott controls the ball with precision as she makes her way down the court. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple