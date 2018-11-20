Starmount to host second round game

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Starmount will host Community School of Davidson on Friday night. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The Rams are looking for their first second-round playoff win in four years. -

Two local football teams will be taking the field on Friday in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The Elkin Buckin’ Elks will travel to Robbinsville to take on the Robbinsville Black Knights. The Starmount Rams will open up their playoff run with a home game against Community School of Davidson.

Starmount (5-6) vs. Community School of Davidson (7-5)

For the first time since 2-14, the Starmount Rams are in the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs. The Rams are a No. 2 seed in the 1A Playoffs, and on Friday night, they will host the CSD Spartans in the second round. Starmount had a bye last week, and is looking to come out of the gate and make its mark on the playoffs.

CSD is a No. 10 seed and comes into the game with an overall record of 7-5. The Spartans are 3-3 on the road and average three touchdowns a game. Overall, the Spartans have scored 407 points and allowed 372. The visiting team will be coming to Boonville with a two-game win streak under its belt. Last week in the first round, CSD upset No. 7 Cherryville with a 28-21 win.

The Rams will have to keep an eye on four vital players for the Spartans. Langston Samples, Austin Fekete, Baker Westmoreland and Sean McMahan have had a significant impact for CSD. On offense, Samples averages 40 rushing yards per game, while Fekete averages 278 passing yards per game. Defensivley, Westmoreland and McMahan are two players who can stop an offensive play. Westmoreland averages 11 tackles per game and McMahan averages two sacks per game.

Starmount is not without its own standout players on offense and defense. On offense, Trey Dezern anchors the Rams as the quarterback. Dezern can make the tough plays in the pocket and can also run the ball when needed. On the run game, Ethan Barnes puts up tough yards for the orange and blue. Barnes doesn’t shy away from contact and averages over 100 rushing yards per game. J. Max Swaim is another option the Rams use on offense. Swaim has the speed needed to outrun his opponents. Thomas Cole and Bayden Childress also put together exceptional plays on offense.

Defensively, Starmount allowed only 325 points in the regular season. Jonah Pendergrass, Denver Stokes and Zach Hicks make important tackles on the line, which helps Starmount’s offense take the field quicker.

Starmount will host CSD on Friday night in Boonville. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Elkin (7-5) at Robbinsville (9-2)

The Buckin’ Elks will be making the four hour-trip across the state to Robbinsville on Friday afternoon. No. 5 Elkin will take on the No. 4 Black Knights in the second round of the 1A playoffs. Robbinsville comes into the second round with a six-game win streak. The Black Knights last lost a game on Sept. 21 against Murphy. Robbinsville will be a tough game for the Buckin’ Elks as the Black Knights average four touchdowns per game and allow only two touchdowns from their opponents.

Rylee Anderson is a standout player for the home team with an average of 156 yards per game. Anderson also comes up big with an average of 138 rushing yards per game. On defense, Jobie Garland and A.J. Ornelas put up a front with an average of 10 tackles per game.

Elkin will have to put together a strong performance as the young players need to be firing on all cylinders. Brett Beaver is coming off of an impressive first-round performance where he went 13-for-24 for 250 yards passing. If Beaver can put up another 200-plus passing yard game, the Buckin’ Elks have a chance to come away with the win. Other players on offense who can make an impact are Boone Beaver, Ty Parsons and Tyler Mayes. Elkin will have to come together all across the field to move on to the third round.

Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. on Friday in Robbinsville.

