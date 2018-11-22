Falcons pin Mount Airy and Statesville

November 22, 2018 Yadkin Ripple Sports 0
By Kristian Russell - krussell@elkintribune.com
EAST BEND — Forbush, Mount Airy and Statesville took part in a wrestling tri-match on Thursday night at Forbush High School. All three teams participated in the match in different weight classifications.

The Falcons were able to take wins over Mount Airy and Statesville. Forbush took on the Granite Bears in the first match and came away with a 42-30 non-conference win.

In the second match, the Falcons took on Statesville and ended the night with a 42-39 win.

Forbush’s wins gave the Falcons a 2-0 start to the 2018 season.

