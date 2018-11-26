Rams throttle Spartans in second round

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Trey Dezern hands the ball off to Ethan Barnes in the first quarter. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune The Starmount Rams hold a 55-13 lead over the Spartans with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Eric Wiles gets set on defense for the Rams. -

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams put on a show on Friday night in the second round of the 1AA North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The No. 2 Rams (6-6, 5-2) hosted the No. 10 Community School of Davidson Spartans (7-6, 5-3).

Starmount was able to jump on the board early and often, as it put points on the board in its first three drives. The Rams put a running clock into effect in the second half as they cruised to a 55-19 win.

It took five plays for the Rams to score their first touchdown of the night. The drive started out on the 28-yard line and ended with a 46-yard touchdown run. On second-and-8 from the 48, Trey Dezern put the ball into the air and J. Max Swaim showed off his air game with a jumping one-handed grab. It was a 12-yard gain, which gave the Rams a first down on the 46-yard line.

With the play clock at 10, Dezern was set up in the pocket for the snap. Dezern made his move and Ethan Barnes came across to take the hand-off from his quarterback. Barnes was able to power his way through an army of Spartans until he hit an open area. Barnes turned on his jets and took the ball into the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown run. The extra point by Jose Najera went through the uprights and the Rams took a 7-0 lead.

Starmount’s defense came out to play in the first quarter as it forced a three-and-out situation in the first two Spartan drives. Swaim had a sack on third-and-10, which forced fourth-and-long for the visiting team. Denver Stokes and Adam Houston also had big plays on the line, along with Jonah Pendergrass.

The second Starmount touchdown came during the second home-team drive. The Rams picked up two first downs in a row courtesy of a 14-yard run by Swaim and a 28-yard run by Thomas Cole. On first-and-10 from the 18, Dezern put the ball into the hands of Barnes, who once again showed off his skills with an 18-yard touchdown run. The kick was through the uprights by Najera, which put Starmount up 14-0 with 7:37 left in the first quarter.

The Spartans were able to drive down the field on their next drive before things went faulty. On first-and-10 from the 15-yard line, the Spartans put the ball into the air. Dezern showed why he was a double-sided player as he put himself in the perfect position to come up with a big interception. The interception let the air out of the Spartans’ balloon and the Starmount offense was back on the field.

Starmount was unable to make it to the end zone on the drive, but it didn’t take long for the offense to take the field for its fourth drive of the quarter.

The Spartans went for it on fourth-and-inches, but the play was incomplete, which turned the ball over on downs. Starmount took over at the 22-yard line and it took six seconds to put another six points up on the board. Dezern gave the ball to Drake Funderburk, who took it in for a 22-yard touchdown run. With 3:19 left in the first quarter, Starmount had a 21-0 lead over Community School of Davidson.

Things kept going Starmount’s way for the remainder of the first and second quarters. The Rams came up with another interception, which resulted in a touchdown two plays later. Dezern added his name to the score sheet with a 14-yard run and the Rams were sitting in control with a 28-0 lead.

The defense came up big in the final minutes of the two quarters. Bayden Childress was able to sneak his way through the offensive line to sack the Spartans’ quarterback on third-and-3. The sack resulted on a loss of yards and the Spartans were forced to punt the ball away.

Before the half was over, the Rams put up a few more touchdowns while the Spartans also put up six points. Swaim had a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:32 left then he put another one in the end zone with 1:29 left.

The final orange and blue touchdown of the opening half came from Thomas Cole. Cole was set up on defense when the Spartans’ threw the ball into the air. Cole made a smart defensive move as he put himself in front of the receiver and came away with an interception. Cole used his speed to run the ball back into the end zone for a pick six.

At halftime, the Rams had a 48-6 lead over CSD.

The final two quarters had a running clock, which forced players to adjust. Starmount relied on the younger players who were pulled up from the junior varsity team. Sterling Holbrook and Alex Armstrong both received valuable playing time. Holbrook had several carries for the Rams on offense, while Armstrong played quarterback and made several successful completions.

Starmount added one touchdown in the third quarter, and it was a big one. Dezern set up in the pocket and after the snap he was looking down-field for an open receiver. Dezern spotted Childress, and with a perfect spinning pass, the ball landed into the waiting hands of Childress, who took off down the field. Childress put the Spartans’ defense in a tizzy as he ran the ball into the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown.

It was the final home-team touchdown of the night, but the visitors added two touchdowns for a 55-19 score. When the final whistle blew, Starmount took a win over the Spartans for its first home playoff win in three years.

In the third round, Starmount will host No. 11 Polk County (5-8, 2-3) on Friday night in Boonville.

Trey Dezern hands the ball off to Ethan Barnes in the first quarter. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_23.jpg Trey Dezern hands the ball off to Ethan Barnes in the first quarter. Kristian Russell | The Tribune The Starmount Rams hold a 55-13 lead over the Spartans with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0475.jpg The Starmount Rams hold a 55-13 lead over the Spartans with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Eric Wiles gets set on defense for the Rams. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_8.jpg Eric Wiles gets set on defense for the Rams. Kristian Russell | The Tribune