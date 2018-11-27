Lady Falcons place second in tournament

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The Forbush Falcons women’s basketball team places second in the Mary Garber Invitational. -

WINSTON-SALEM — The Forbush Falcons women’s basketball team played one of its toughest games of the season last week. The Lady Falcons faced off against the 4A powerhouse West Forsyth (3-0), in the championship game of the Mary Garber Invitational. The Titans made it to the semifinals of last season’s 4A playoffs before they fell to Mallard Creek.

Forbush (2-1) knew it would be a tough game, and the Falcons kept up with the Titans in the first half before things went downhill. West Forsyth hit basket after basket to take a 62-41 win over the Falcons in the championship game.

In the first quarter, West Forsyth knocked down an early basket to take a 2-0 lead. As the Falcons drove down the court on their next play, Hope Grimes set up at the bottom of the arc and asked for the ball. Nicole Scott was able to fake to her right and pass the ball to a wide open Grimes. With exact precision, Grimes put the ball into the air and swished her 3-pointer to give Forbush a 3-2 lead over the Titans.

West Forsyth answered back with a 3-pointer of its own and took a 5-3 lead with 5:48 left in the quarter. The Falcons kept the back-and-forth lead going as Scott took her first shot of the night and came away with a 3-pointer that put the crowd on its feet. Scott faked out her defender, took a stop back and put the shot into the air. The ball went through the hoop and Forbush had the lead back.

For the next four minutes, the Titans were able to pick up their tempo and take a five-point lead over Forbush. The Falcons were down, but they were not out as they battled back with three baskets by Scott. Scott knocked down two 3-pointers and two foul shots to cut West Forsyth’s lead to three points.

With 31 seconds left on the clock and the Falcons down 16-13, Grimes drove to the basket and put in a lay-up to bring the Falcons just one point away from the Titans. When the buzzer sounded, Forbush had battled back to cut West Forsyth’s lead, 16-15.

Although things were positive for the Falcons in the first quarter, the second, third and fourth quarters were all about the Titans. Forbush put in 11 points in the second, seven in the third and eight in the fourth. West Forsyth knocked in 16 in the second, 10 in the third and 20 in the fourth. The Falcons had several turnovers in the second half, which hindered their ability to make a basket. The Titans controlled the tempo and were able to cruise to a 62-41 win.

The Falcons usually rely on Parkley Hennings for baskets, as she can power her way through the court to hit a shot. On Wednesday night, this wasn’t the case as Hennings was held to just six points. The Titans put pressure on Hennings early in the game, and as the night went on, the pressure increased. Hennings hit a 3-pointer, a lay-up and a foul shot to tally six points for her team. Although Hennings was limited on shots, she still had an impressive game on defense. Hennings had 10 rebounds on the night and two blocks.

Scott ended the night with 19 points and three rebounds, while Grimes knocked down nine points for the Falcons and came up with three steals and two rebounds. Brooke Gammons had six points and Kyndall Ellison had one point.

Forbush is back in action on Wednesday night with a home game against West Wilkes (1-0). Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. in East Bend.

