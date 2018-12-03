Lady Falcons dominate West Wilkes

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Kyndall Ellison had seven points on Wednesday night. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Meghan Anthony goes up for a shot for the Falcons. -

EAST BEND — After being held to just six points last week against West Forsyth, Forbush’s Parkley Hennings was back in her usual goal-scoring form on Wednesday night. Hennings came out and scored 21 points in the Falcons’ 73-42 win over West Wilkes. Hennings had help from her teammates during the win, as every member of the Falcons put up points.

From the opening whistle to the final buzzer, the Falcons were in control of the game. West Wilkes scored the first basket of the night, but the Falcons didn’t let that deter them from answering back on their next play. Nicole Scott made her way down the court and passed the ball to Hennings. Hennings looked around for an open player and put the ball back into Scott’s hands. Scott then found the hands of Hope Grimes, who was set up on the side of the arc. With precision, Grimes wasted no time putting up her shot towards the hoop. The ball swished through the net and Forbush took a 3-2 lead over West Wilkes.

Meghan Anthony added to Forbush’s lead with a jump shot from the key. Hennings and Grimes helped extend the lead with two points from the charity stripe and another jump shot. On defense, Forbush held West Wilkes scoreless for over four minutes.

The Blackhawks were able to break their drought at the 3:23 mark with a free throw. Forbush never let up its offensive presence as Kyndall Ellison and Miranda Bellanger added points to the board. After the first quarter, Forbush held a commanding 18-7 lead over West Wilkes.

The Falcons kept building off their success in the first quarter with baskets by Brittney Gammons, Hennings, Ellison and Grimes. Hennings put up eight points, while Grimes had two 3-pointers from beyond the arc. At halftime, Forbush had a 40-21 lead.

Nicole Scott was held scoreless in the first half with West Wilkes forcing Scott to pass the ball around and not take shots. In the third quarter, Scott put up her first baskets with a free throw then two three-point baskets. Defensively, Scott had not had a quiet night as she had four rebounds in the first half.

The rest of the Forbush defense had a tremendous third quarter. The home team held West Wilkes to just five total points. With Scott’s baskets, Forbush held on to a 55-26 lead.

In the final quarter, Freshman Alexis Ball completed the quest for every player on the team to score. Ball was fed a handoff and made her way towards the goal for a lay-up which successfully went through the hoop. West Wilkes scored 14 points, but the damage was done. Forbush knocked down 18 points to take a 73-42 win over the Blackhawks.

Forbush ran through plays easily on both sides of the court. Defensively, the Falcons had 16 rebounds, 11 steals, two blocks and one charge. On offense, Forbush had 17 rebounds and put up 73 points. From the free-throw line, the Falcons were 16-for-26.

Hennings led the Falcons with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Grimes put up 13 points while Scott had 12 points and eight rebounds. Gammons had four rebounds and Ellison had two, both had seven points. Ball added five points and one rebound. Beane and Bellanger had three points and three rebounds. Anthony had two points and one rebound.

The Falcons are now 3-1 overall in the second week of the season. Forbush’s next home game will be Jan. 8 against Surry Central. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. in East Bend.

https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0650.jpg
https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0655.jpg