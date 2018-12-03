Falcons outfly Blackhawks

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Peyton Compton had 22 points for the Falcons. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Sinjun Southard makes his way down the court on Wednesday night. Southard had 19 points and 11 rebounds. -

EAST BEND — The Falcons and Blackhawks are two similar birds of prey, but they are also vastly different. Blackhawks tend to be larger but move more slowly than Falcons. Falcons use their beaks to hunt, while Blackhawks use their claws.

On Wednesday night, the Forbush Falcons (2-1) and the West Wilkes Blackhawks (2-1) went head-to-head to prove which bird was the strongest. The Falcons proved how efficient their “beaks” are, as they were able to communicate effectively on both sides of the court.

Forbush also used its height and speed to outlast West Wilkes in the long run. The Falcons were able to put together a strong second-half performance to take an 86-77 win over the Blackhawks.

If basketball was just one quarter, the Falcons would have taken a loss as the first quarter ended 22-13 in favor of the visiting team. West Wilkes came out firing in the opening minutes with two back-to-back baskets. Forbush came back to life in the fifth minute to tie the game 5-5 with two baskets by Sinjun Southard. Forbush didn’t stop with the tie, as Southard put up two more baskets to give Forbush an 11-9 lead.

As the quarter went on, West Wilkes put up a new defensive strategy that had the Falcons on their heels. West Wilkes made 88 percent of its shots to take a 22-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Although Forbush was down, it was not out of the game. The home team put together a strong second-quarter performance that started out with a basket by James Allred. Allred used his size to power his way to the basket, which added two points to the board. Southard put in his fourth jump shot of the night to pull the Falcons within six points. For four minutes, the Falcons held West Wilkes scoreless while the home team went on an eight-point run.

With the score tied 30-30, both teams started to pick up their tempo, but it was Forbush who took the upper hand.

Ben Hughart is a new addition to the Forbush team and he proved why he is a starter. Hughart put up the go-ahead basket then added another two points to give Forbush the lead. With 15.3 seconds left before halftime, Hughart beat two defenders to knock in an impressive jump shot. The Falcons had successfully clawed their way back to take a 34-30 lead at the break.

The third and fourth quarters were all about the red and blue. The two young guns, Peyton Compton and Derek Matthews, proved that age is just a number with skills that are rarely seen in freshman players. Compton had an impressive second half, hitting basket after basket and ending his night with 22 points.

Matthews added 13 points in the fourth quarter alone. At one point, Matthews had a breakaway and drove towards the basket. With West Wilkes defenders gaining on him, Matthews went under the hoop and put the ball towards the basket with a hook shot. The ball bounced off the backboard and into the net for a 70-59 Forbush lead.

Landon Rockett had a dunk for the home team in the fourth quarter. On a breakaway, Rockett sprinted out in front of his teammates and called for the ball. Hughart saw Rockett and put the ball into his hands. With no one around, Rockett went up and put down a dunk, which added two points to Forbush’s lead. The Falcons kept things going with a basket by Keaton Hennings. Hennings also had vital rebounds on the defensive side of the court.

When all was said and done, Forbush took down the undefeated Blackhawks 86-77.

Compton led the field with 22 points, which was followed by Southard with 19, Hughart with 18 and Matthews with 15. Allred added six points, Rockett added four and Hennings put up two.

Forbush will have a long away-game stretch over the next month. The next time the Falcons will play at home will be in the new year. On Jan. 8, Forbush will host Surry Central.

Peyton Compton had 22 points for the Falcons. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0689.jpg Peyton Compton had 22 points for the Falcons. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Sinjun Southard makes his way down the court on Wednesday night. Southard had 19 points and 11 rebounds. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0693.jpg Sinjun Southard makes his way down the court on Wednesday night. Southard had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple

Forbush takes down undefeated West Wilkes