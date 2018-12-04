Rams are headed to Regionals

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Bayden Childress had an impressive catch in the first quarter for a 16-yard gain. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The offensive line put together a strong performance on Friday night. -

BOONVILLE — For the first time since 2014, the Starmount Rams football team hosted a third-round North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoff game. The Rams were coming off of a blowout 55-19 win in the second round, and wanted to bring last week’s success to Friday night.

No. 2 Starmount hosted the 1AA underdogs, Polk County, who have came through the bracket at a No. 11 seed. The stands were packed on both sides of the field in a game that saw plenty of action. At the end of four quarters, the Starmount Rams took a 21-7 win over the Wolverines to move on to the 1AA Western Regional Finals.

“It feels good for the kids, and that is what I have been telling them all week,” said Starmount head coach Sandy Grinton on how it feels to be headed to the final four for the first time as a head coach. “I have been saying that I didn’t want them to do it for me, I wanted them to do it for them. It’s all about them. They willed themselves to win and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The action started early for Starmount on its defensive side of the field. Polk County elected to receive the opening kick-off and ended up driving for over eight minutes in the opening quarter. The drive started at the 19-yard line with the Wolverines putting together successful plays for two first downs. Polk County had a big pass play, then a run play which put the ball at the 46. Starmount’s defense was able to come up with three stops as Trey Dezern, Ethan Barnes, Adam Houston and J. Max Swaim all had impressive tackles for the Rams.

On third-and-goal, the Wolverines went for the touchdown, but Starmount stood strong on the defensive line. Thomas Cole and Dezern were able to sneak through the offensive line to take down the running back. The tackle brought up fourth-and-goal and the field goal unit came onto the field. It was a chance for Polk County to cap off its drive with points on the board, but the kick was wide left and the score remained 0-0.

“We played well. Defensively, we played real well,” said Grinton. “They bailed us out offensively a few times when we made some mistakes and miscues. They came through and played well for us. We are going to try and enjoy this one. One game at a time and one play at a time.”

After a drive that lasted for over half of the first quarter, Starmount’s offense took the field for the first time. The drive started with 4:55 left in the first quarter, and ended with 10:31 left in the second quarter. The Rams ran 13 plays, and for seven of those, Dezern handed the ball off to Barnes, who was able to tack on positive yards for his team.

On third-and-5 from the 25, Dezern used another one of his options with a handoff to Swaim. Swaim pounded his way through the defensive line and kept driving for additional yards. It was a 14-yard gain that gave the Rams its first first down of the night.

Starmount kept pushing until it came up on third-and-7 from the 42. Dezern was in the pocket and looked down field for an open receiver. Just as the pocket was closing, Dezern let the ball fly and it sailed through the air. The ball looked to be intercepted by Polk County, but Bayden Childress was not going to let that happen. Childress and his defender fought for the ball in the air until Childress was able to come down with it and a completed catch was called. The catch converted the third down and gave Starmount a first down at the 39.

After six more plays and a break for the end of the first quarter, it was second-and-6 for the Rams on the 19-yard line. Once again, Dezern used his many talents to find Swaim down the field for a 17-yard pass. From there, it was smooth sailing as the Rams took the ball into the end zone on first-and-goal. Dezern handed the ball to Barnes, who smashed his way into the end zone for a touchdown. Starmount’s two-point conversion was no good, but they had a 6-0 lead over Polk County with 10:31 left before halftime.

As the Wolverines offense took the field for the second time, the home team’s defense put up another tough performance. Drake Funderburk made an impressive tackle that cost yards for Polk County. As the receiver was coming down with the ball, Funderburk came out of nowhere to tackle the Wolverine and the ball fell out of his hands. The tackle brought up fourth down and the punting team took the field.

Starmount’s second drive lasted until the clock hit 1:32. On second-and-14 from the 19, Dezern went to pass the ball to his intended receiver. Polk County was able to sneak in front of the pass and intercepted the ball. Polk County was unable to capitalize off of the interception, as the Rams made an interception of their own two plays later.

Nik Pardue scrambled to come up with the interception and returned the ball to the 2-yard line. Two plays later, Starmount was once again in the end zone as Dezern ran a quarterback sneak for the touchdown. The two-point conversion was successful to Swaim, and the Rams took a 14-0 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Starmount’s defense was once again the driving force of the night. The Rams had stop after stop which forced punts or turnovers on downs. Zach Hicks had two tackles for Starmount, which forced Polk County to come up with a new game plan.

On offense, the Rams put together plays that ended the quarter with another seven points on the board. On third-and-5 from the 26, Barnes found a hole in the defense and used it to his advantage. He beat a pack of Wolverines and charged his way home with a 26-yard touchdown run. It was all the motivation the Rams needed to continue their success in the fourth quarter.

Polk County took the goose egg off the board in the fourth quarter with a touchdown and a successful point-after attempt. Although the visiting team scored, the Rams were still in control of the game. Starmount came up with positive plays to see the game out and take a 21-7 win over Polk County.

Dezern added his name to the Starmount record books on Friday night. He surpassed the record for most passing yards in a single season.

“We said early, and that has been our thing all year, to believe,” said Grinton. “That is the last thing I told them before we came out of the locker room. I told them that they have earned the right to believe that they can win. When they came out they believed in each other and played like it. We have a great group of young people who came out and played for each other and fortunately it ended up on our side.”

The Rams (7-6) will host No. 4 East Surry (10-3) on Friday night in the Western Regional Finals. Starmount and East Surry met up earlier this season, and the Cardinals took a 35-12 win over Starmount. This time around, things have changed for the Rams as they are more comfortable in their positions and have confidence in their plays.

Dezern has shown he can hand the ball off, while also putting the ball into the air. Barnes is one of Starmount’s top players and is in the top five of Starmount’s record book for season rushing yards. Swaim and Childress are also top players as they can make plays on both sides of the ball.

East Surry is coming off of a blowout 40-0 win over Mount Airy and will be looking for another win over the Rams. The Cardinals have players all over the field who make an impact. Stephen Gosnell averages 87 rushing yards per game and 95 passing yards. Logan Ray, Jefferson Boaz and Benjamin Gosnell also put up tough plays for East Surry.

Kick-off on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m. in Boonville.

“I know they will be a very formidable opponent,” said Grinton on the match up with East Surry. “When we trade the film with them, we will get to work.”

