Starmount releases winter sports schedules

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School has released its winter sports schedules for the upcoming swim, basketball and wrestling seasons. The Rams have already started wrestling and swimming, but the men’s basketball team has yet to play since the football team made it to Regionals.
Basketball:
Dec. 11 – Starmount at Elkin
Dec. 12 – South Stokes at Starmount
Dec. 14 – Starmount at Alleghany
Dec. 20 – Mt. Airy at Starmount
Dec. 27 – South Stokes (4:00) – Bojangles Classic Holiday Tournament at Starmount (Girls)
Dec. 27 – Caldwell Academy (5:30) – Bojangles Classic Holiday Tournament at Starmount (Boys)
Dec. 28 – East Surry (7:00) – Bojangles Classic Holiday Tournament at Starmount (Girls)
Dec. 28 – East Surry (8:30) – Bojangles Classic Holiday Tournament at Starmount (Boys)
Jan. 3 – Bishop McGuinness at Starmount
Jan. 4 – Starmount at West Wilkes
Jan. 8 – Starmount at Mount Airy
Jan. 9 – Starmount at Forbush
Jan. 11 – Wilkes Central at Starmount
Jan. 15 – Starmount at Ashe County
Jan. 16 – Forbush at Starmount
Jan. 18 – Elkin at Starmount
Jan. 22 – Alleghany at Starmount
Jan. 23 – Ashe County at Starmount
Jan. 25 – Starmount at East Wilkes
Jan. 29 – West Wilkes at Starmount
Feb. 1 – North Wilkes at Starmount
Feb. 5 – Starmount at Wilkes Central
Feb. 8 – East Wilkes at Starmount
Feb. 12 – Starmount at North Wilkes
Feb. 14-22 MVAC Tournament at Wilkes Central
Swimming:
Dec. 13 – Home vs. Forbush
Dec. 18 – Home vs. Wilkes County Teams
Jan. 8 – Away vs. Surry Central (at Pilot Mountain)
Jan. 19 – Conference Meet at Pilot Mountain
Wrestling:
Dec. 15 – Foothill Duals at East Wilkes
Dec. 18 – Quad Match at Elkin
Dec. 22 – West Wilkes Duals
Jan. 4 – West Wilkes at Starmount – 6 p.m.
Jan. 5 – NC/VA Duals at Galax, Virginia
Jan. 11 – Starmount at Wilkes Central – 6 p.m.
Jan. 15 – Ashe County at Starmount – 6 p.m.
Jan. 22 – Starmount at Alleghany – 6 p.m.
Jan. 26 – MVAC Tournament at Alleghany