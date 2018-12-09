Starmount releases winter sports schedules

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School has released its winter sports schedules for the upcoming swim, basketball and wrestling seasons. The Rams have already started wrestling and swimming, but the men’s basketball team has yet to play since the football team made it to Regionals.

Basketball:

Dec. 11 – Starmount at Elkin

Dec. 12 – South Stokes at Starmount

Dec. 14 – Starmount at Alleghany

Dec. 20 – Mt. Airy at Starmount

Dec. 27 – South Stokes (4:00) – Bojangles Classic Holiday Tournament at Starmount (Girls)

Dec. 27 – Caldwell Academy (5:30) – Bojangles Classic Holiday Tournament at Starmount (Boys)

Dec. 28 – East Surry (7:00) – Bojangles Classic Holiday Tournament at Starmount (Girls)

Dec. 28 – East Surry (8:30) – Bojangles Classic Holiday Tournament at Starmount (Boys)

Jan. 3 – Bishop McGuinness at Starmount

Jan. 4 – Starmount at West Wilkes

Jan. 8 – Starmount at Mount Airy

Jan. 9 – Starmount at Forbush

Jan. 11 – Wilkes Central at Starmount

Jan. 15 – Starmount at Ashe County

Jan. 16 – Forbush at Starmount

Jan. 18 – Elkin at Starmount

Jan. 22 – Alleghany at Starmount

Jan. 23 – Ashe County at Starmount

Jan. 25 – Starmount at East Wilkes

Jan. 29 – West Wilkes at Starmount

Feb. 1 – North Wilkes at Starmount

Feb. 5 – Starmount at Wilkes Central

Feb. 8 – East Wilkes at Starmount

Feb. 12 – Starmount at North Wilkes

Feb. 14-22 MVAC Tournament at Wilkes Central

Swimming:

Dec. 13 – Home vs. Forbush

Dec. 18 – Home vs. Wilkes County Teams

Jan. 8 – Away vs. Surry Central (at Pilot Mountain)

Jan. 19 – Conference Meet at Pilot Mountain

Wrestling:

Dec. 15 – Foothill Duals at East Wilkes

Dec. 18 – Quad Match at Elkin

Dec. 22 – West Wilkes Duals

Jan. 4 – West Wilkes at Starmount – 6 p.m.

Jan. 5 – NC/VA Duals at Galax, Virginia

Jan. 11 – Starmount at Wilkes Central – 6 p.m.

Jan. 15 – Ashe County at Starmount – 6 p.m.

Jan. 22 – Starmount at Alleghany – 6 p.m.

Jan. 26 – MVAC Tournament at Alleghany