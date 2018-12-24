Starmount basketball dominates Elkin

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Eric Wiles (2) led all players with 29 points on Friday night. -

BOONVILLE — After the accumulation of snow last week, the Elkin Buckin’ Elks (3-3, 2-1) and the Starmount Rams (2-0, 1-0) moved its rivalry basketball game to Friday night. The game was full of action and the crowd boosted the atmosphere. From the opening quarter on, the Rams controlled the tempo of the game. Elkin was unable to keep up with the fast-paced Rams, as the home team took a 75-35 win over the Elks.

Although the final score seemed to be a blowout win for the Rams, it didn’t come easy. In the first quarter, Elkin was able to knock down the first basket of the night with a jump shot from Austin Longworth. Starmount put up shots of its own, but nothing was able to make it through the net until the six-minute mark.

Trey Dezern picked up the rebound and found a breakaway for the Rams. Dezern passed the ball to Eric Wiles, who was positioned at the top of the arc. His defender backed off and Wiles saw his chance to give the Rams the lead. His shot sailed through the air and swished into the net for a 3-2 Starmount lead.

The lead didn’t last long for the home team as Elkin put up another jump shot less than 20 seconds later. The Elks moved the ball around the outside from side to side. Shane Price passed the ball off to Longworth, who stepped back and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Starmount and Elkin kept trading baskets for the next three minutes. Ethan Barnes tied the game 5-5, then was fouled on the next offensive play. He managed to put in one of his free throws for a one-point Starmount lead.

Price was not about to let the Rams pull too far ahead in the opening quarter of play. He racked up two three-point shots then a lay-up for a 12-9 lead with less than three minutes to play. It was the last time Elkin would lead for the rest of the game.

Starmount called a timeout as the game seemed to be heading in Elkin’s direction. The timeout was the breather the Rams needed to take back the tempo. Out of the break, Starmount outscored Elkin 7-0 with three baskets by Wiles. Starmount took a 16-12 lead over Elkin at the end of the first quarter.

The Rams outscored Elkin 20-15 in the second quarter to maintain its lead. Wiles once again had an outstanding quarter with seven points. The closest the Elks came to tying the Rams was in the sixth minute. Price drove to the basket and successfully knocked in his lay-up for a two-point game. Elkin was unable to put up additional points to take the lead, as the Rams put together an offensive play that ended with a free throw by Tavis Bridges. For the next four minutes, both teams traded baskets, but Starmount still held the lead.

With 50.9 seconds left in the half, Longworth pulled Elkin within five points and it looked as though that is how the half would end. Starmount had a different idea. The Rams put up two baskets in the final seconds courtesy of Wiles. When the buzzer sounded, Starmount had a 36-27 lead at the break.

After the half, things went downhill for the Buckin’ Elks. The blue and gold only managed to score eight points in the third and fourth quarters combined. On the other side of the court, the Rams put up 25 in the third and 14 in the fourth. It was enjoyable for the home crowd as the Rams put on a show.

In the fourth quarter, the Rams didn’t let up their momentum even though they had a 61-33 lead over Elkin. With 5:20 left to play, Starmount’s Bridges made the most of his breakaway. Bridges stole the ball from the Buckin’ Elks and used his size and athleticism to show off for his student section. With no defenders in sight, Bridges leapt up from the post and slammed down a two-handed dunk. It brought the crowd to its feet and the Rams had successfully won its first conference game of the season.

A trio of double-digit scorers led the Rams to the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference win. Eric Wiles led all players as he put up 29 points. Trey Dezern and Budda Johnson both racked up 10 points. Four additional Rams scored points for the home team — Gage Vestal had nine points, Ethan Barnes had eight points, Charlie Smythers had six points and Tavis Bridges had three points.

For Elkin, Austin Longworth and Shane Price put up double digits. Longworth had 14, while Price had 12. Brandon Loredo, Luke Norman and Josh Ferguson all had three points. Maston Renegar scored one point off of a free throw.

Starmount and Elkin will be back in action on Thursday and Friday for the Bojangles Holiday Tournament. The tournament will take place at Starmount High School.

Elkin will play Salem Baptist Christian on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., and on Friday, they will play Forbush at 5:30 p.m.

Starmount plays Caldwell Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and East Surry at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Rams force running clock in 75-35 win