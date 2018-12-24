Lady Rams outmatched by Elkin

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Emma Freed (12) led all scorers with 14 points on Friday night. -

BOONVILLE — Friday night was a battle for the first win of the season for Starmount and Elkin women’s basketball. Both teams were coming into the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference game with zero wins. Starmount was 0-1 in the MVAC, while Elkin had an MVAC record of 0-3. It was a low-scoring game, but the visiting Lady Elks were able to take a 34-25 win over the Lady Rams.

In the first quarter of action, Starmount’s Emily Brewer knocked down a 3-pointer from beyond the arc. Tanna SaGraves followed that up with a two-point basket from the post. Elkin was able to put in one basket in the first quarter, as Audrey Jennings swished her shot from the top of the arc. After eight minutes of play, Starmount had a 5-3 lead over Elkin.

Things turned towards the visiting Elks in the second quarter with the blue and gold outscoring Starmount 15-4. Jennings, Chloe Osborne and Catie Beth Brown put up shots for the Lady Elks. Jennings knocked in five points, Osborne had eight and Brown had two. The lone Starmount baskets came from Emma Freed and Olivia Gwyn. The first half came to a close with Elkin making a comeback for an 18-9 lead.

For the start of the third quarter, Elkin switched things up and ran a full court press. The defensive strategy for the visiting team threw off the Lady Rams. Starmount was unable to make it down the court for three offensive plays. The turnovers by the Rams resulted in baskets by the Lady Elks.

Carla Flores stole the ball from Starmount and was able to make a fast break down the court. Flores played the ball smart as she went for the lay-up and put Elkin up 21-11. With less than five minutes remaining in the quarter, Elkin kept up its offensive presence. Osborne and Jennings both put up shots from the key for the Lady Elks.

As time kept winding down, Elkin held the Lady Rams to just two baskets. Freed had both of the successful shots for Starmount in the third quarter.

The final quarter was Starmount’s best quarter of the night, but the damage had already been done. Starmount put up 12 points and held Elkin to six. Brewer and Liz Cartwright both had baskets in the final eight minutes of the game. Freed came up big for Starmount as she was aggressive with the ball on offense. Freed had eight of Starmount’s final 12 points.

Elkin’s points once again came from the trio of Osborne, Jennings and Brown. As the buzzer sounded, Elkin earned its first win of the season by a score of 34-25.

Jennings led Elkin with 13 points, while Osborne added 12, Brown had seven and Flores had two.

Starmount’s Freed led all scores with 14 points. Brewer had five, while SaGraves, Cartwright and Gwyn all had two points.

Elkin and Starmount will both be in action on Thursday and Friday during the Bojangles Holiday Tournament at Starmount High School.

Elkin will play East Surry on Thursday at 10 a.m., and on Friday, the Lady Elks will play North Surry at 4 p.m.

Starmount will face off against South Stokes at 4 p.m. on Thursday, and on Friday, they will play East Surry at 7 p.m.

Emma Freed (12) led all scorers with 14 points on Friday night. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0545.jpg Emma Freed (12) led all scorers with 14 points on Friday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple