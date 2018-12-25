WPAC names All Conference football players

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Landon Rockett was named All Conference for the 2018 WPAC football season. -

The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference named its All Conference and Honorable Mention players for the 2018 football season. The Forbush Falcons had seven athletes make All Conference and one named Honorable Mention. Forbush ended its season in third place in the conference with a record of 4-2.

WPAC Offensive Player of the Year: Tyler Smith – West Stokes

WPAC Coach of the Year: Jimmy Upchurch – West Stokes

Offensive All Conference Players:

Forbush’s Mason Coe, Desmond Dewalt and Dillon Johnson.

Carver’s Deljew Harris.

North Surry’s Matthew Cox, Jayden Edwards, Chase Swartz, Ryan Smith, Nick Badgett, Jordan Shelar and Jordyn Ward.

Surry Central’s Aaron Cave and Ryan Martin.

Walkertown’s Teryan Cherry, Isaiah Conrad, and KJ Greer.

West Stokes’ Brendan Beavers, Luke Mickey, Tyler Smith, Chris Brown, Dustin Blevins and Zan Sandlin.

Defensive All Conference Players:

Forbush’s Dillon Johnson, Jordan Ramey, Luke Bowers and Landon Rockett.

Carver’s Lorenzo Smith and Chris Brooks.

North Surry’s Matthew Cox, Riley Jenkins, Clay Shumate, Kaleb Hunter, Keylon Smith and Devontae Wright.

Surry Central’s Daniel Valenzuela and Matthew White.

Walkertown’s Zach Monette and Cody Luster.

West Stokes’ Julius Smith, Tanner Tyndal, Devin Stanley, Palmer Elliott, Chris Brown, and Kelin Parsons.

All Conference Punter:

Ethan Evans – North Surry

All Conference Placekicker:

Caleb Peters – West Stokes

Honorable Mentions

Jalen Matthews – Atkins

Morgan Hairston – Atkins

Charlie Walker – Atkins

Landreth Cockerham – Forbush

Chandler Hawks – North Surry

Isaiah Conrad – Walkertown

Amon Conrad – West Stokes

