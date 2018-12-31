Rams ‘sleigh’ Holiday Tournament

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Budda Johnson had 10 points on Thursday and four on Friday. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Trey Dezern goes up for a lay-up for the Rams on Friday night. -

BOONVILLE — Last week, the Starmount Rams men’s basketball team put on a show for its fans at the Bojangles Holiday Classic. Starmount came away with two blowout wins which gave the Rams a 2-0 record at the end of the tournament.

On Thursday, Starmount took on Caldwell Academy, and on Friday, they hosted East Surry. Both teams ended in Starmount’s favor to keep the Rams’ undefeated season alive heading into 2019.

Starmount 82 – Caldwell Academy 50

Starmount came out of the gate firing in its opening game against Caldwell Academy. From the opening tip to the final whistle, the Rams were in control of the game.

The game started out with a basket by Tavis Bridges. Bridges received the pass while posting up his defender. Bridges was able to make a maneuver and put up his shot for a 2-0 Starmount lead with 7:17 left in the first. Caldwell answered back on its next play down the court to take a 3-2 lead over the Rams.

Starmount was able to take the lead back as Eric Wiles received the pass from Trey Dezern. Wiles used his skills to hit a fade-away for a 4-3 lead. Starmount and Caldwell kept trading baskets as the first quarter went on. It wasn’t until the sixth minute that the Rams were able to take a firm lead over Caldwell.

Bridges hit a jump shot for a 14-8 lead, then Wiles hit two free throws to give the Rams a 14-10 lead. Thirty seconds later, the Rams were back on the offensive side of the court. Wiles handed the ball off to Peyton Brown, who was able to step back and knock down a 3-pointer from beyond the arc. Caldwell hit a three at the buzzer, but the Rams were in control with a 17-13 lead.

In the second quarter, Starmount turned up its tempo and outscored Caldwell 26-7. The Rams couldn’t miss as they hit 87 percent of their shots in the second quarter. On the defensive side of the court, Bridges helped the Rams out with two blocks while Dezern and Wiles both had a steal. At halftime, Starmount led Caldwell Academy 43-20.

The final two quarters were a cake walk for the home team as they outscored Caldwell Academy 18-16 in the third and 21-14 in the fourth. It was the start the Rams were looking for in the Holiday Tournament as they took an 82-50 win over Caldwell Academy.

Eric Wiles led the Rams with 23 points and eight steals. Ethan Barnes had 18 points, five rebounds and two steals. Trey Dezern added six points and seven rebounds. Budda Johnson had 10 points and nine rebounds, Tavis Bridges had 10 points and eight rebounds, Charlie Smythers had seven points and three rebounds, Gage Vestal had three points and six rebounds. Peyton Brown added three points and Dawson Smith had one.

Starmount 62 – East Surry 46

After an impressive win on Thursday, the Rams took on East Surry on Friday night. Starmount proved why they are one of the top teams in the area, as they took a 16-point win over the Cardinals. Starmount put down shot after shot to take the win.

The Cardinals didn’t let Starmount come out of the gate and take the lead early though, as East Surry traded baskets with the home team throughout the first quarter. Starmount took a 2-0 lead off of a basket by Tavis Bridges, then East Surry answered back with a basket by A.J. Wilson.

From there, both teams kept going back and forth until the last minute of the quarter. When the clock hit 1:06, Starmount was able to take a four-point lead with a basket by Dezern. At the end of the first eight minutes, Starmount led East Surry 15-13.

Starmount continued its rally from the first quarter with a basket by Bridges to open up the second. Bridges beat his defender and powered his way to the basket for the jump shot. On defense, Bridges had a double block to help the Rams hold on to a 23-18 lead.

The rest of the second quarter went on in Starmount’s favor. Charlie Smythers got in on the action with a basket and a free throw to complete the three-point play. One minute later, Smythers was back on offense where he put up another shot to give Starmount a 29-21 lead at the half.

In the final two quarters, East Surry tried to battle back to take the lead over the Rams, but the home team stood strong. Starmount outscored East Surry 20-18 in the third and 13-7 in the fourth. At the end of the third, Starmount had extended its lead by 10 points with a score of 49-39.

In the final quarter, Starmount didn’t let up its pressure as it played man-to-man coverage and even put down a full court press. Starmount wanted to end the tournament on a high note, and they did just that. The Rams passed the ball around fluidly and kept the Cardinals on their toes. Out of the 13 points scored in the fourth, Bridges had five, Dezern had three, Wiles had two and Gage Vestal had one. It was the cohesiveness of the Rams that gave them the 62-46 win over the Cardinals.

Starmount goes into the new year with an undefeated 5-0 record. In the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference, the Rams are 2-0. Starmount will host Bishop McGuinness (8-3) on Thursday night in Boonville.

