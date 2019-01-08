Young Lady Rams toppled by Villains

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Last week, Starmount fell to Bishop McGuinness 53-22. -

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams have struggled to find a win this season on the basketball court. Starmount has 13 players on its team this year, and several of those players are freshmen and sophomores. With a young team on the court, the Rams struggle against teams that have veteran players. Last week, the Rams hosted Bishop McGuinness and the visitors took a 53-22 win over the Lady Rams.

It was a tough first quarter for both teams as Bishop scored three points and Starmount put up one point. The lone point for the Rams came off of a free throw by Maggie Freed in the seventh minute. Bishop scored its final basket of the quarter at the five-minute mark to take a 3-1 lead. For the next five minutes, both teams failed to find a basket and the quarter ended in Bishop’s favor.

Before halftime, things picked up on both sides of the court. Starmount scored eight points in the second, while Bishop racked up 10 points. Starmount’s points came from Freed, Emily Brewer, SaGraves and Olivia Gwyn. At halftime, Bishop led Starmount 16-9.

Starmount’s struggles continued in the third quarter, with the Rams only scoring one basket and coming up with 10 turnovers. The lone basket was scored by SaGraves as she forced her way to the basket for the lay-up. After three quarters of play, Bishop led the Rams 36-11.

In the final eight minutes, Starmount knocked down 11 points and cleaned up its turnovers. SaGraves, Gwyn, Liz Cartwright, Hutchens and Wood all put up baskets for the Rams. Starmount ended on a high note with its highest scoring quarter of the game. As the final buzzer sounded, Starmount fell to Bishop 53-22.

SaGraves led the Rams with seven points and 13 rebounds. Brewer and Gwyn both had four points, while Freed, Cartwright and Wood all had two points. Hutchens rounded out the team with one point.

The Rams will travel to East Bend on Wednesday night to take on the Forbush Falcons.

