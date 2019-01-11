Second half surge pulls Rams past Falcons

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The Forbush student section came out in full force to support the Falcons. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Starmount’s student section stood with pride as they watched their team pull off a 66-34 win. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Jordan Gentry takes a shot during Wednesday night’s game. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Budda Johnson goes up for the shot while Landon Rockett defends. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Ethan Barnes had seven points for the Rams. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Gage Vestal looks for an open player. Vestal had three points during the game. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Sinjun Southard led the Falcons with 10 points. - -

EAST BEND — On Wednesday night, it was a tale of two halves for the Starmount Rams and the Forbush Falcons. Both teams got off to a back-and-forth start in the first and second quarters which resulted in a difference of only five points at halftime. When the third and fourth quarters were played, one team prevailed and the other fell to the wayside. The Rams came out on top in the final 16 minutes, as they outscored the Falcons 40-13. When all was said and done, Starmount took a resounding 66-34 win over Forbush.

Starmount won the tip-off as Tavis Bridges was able to outmaneuver Landon Rockett for the ball. The Rams then jumped on its old Mountain Valley Athletic Conference rival early with baskets by Eric Wiles and Gage Vestal. Forbush was able to score its first basket of the night, as James Allred received a pass down low from Ben Hughart. Allred went up for his jump-shot and the ball bounced off the backboard into the hoop. With 5:18 left in the first quarter, Starmount led the Falcons 5-2.

As the quarter went on, both teams kept trading baskets. Trey Dezern knocked down a three-pointer, then the Falcons answered back with a three-pointer by Hughart. Although it was a back and forth battle, the Falcons were unable to cut Starmount’s lead by less than two points. At the end of the first eight minutes of play, Starmount held on to a 15-11 lead.

The Falcons started off the second quarter with a play that brought the home side to its feet. The Rams had a breakaway with Wiles taking control of the ball. Wiles went up for the lay-up, but was met by Derek Matthews near the basket. Wiles ran into Matthews and the shot went into the net. Although Wiles scored, Matthews had timed the play perfectly and forced a charge on Wiles. The basket was disallowed and Matthews gave the Falcons the ball with 7:18 left before halftime.

The play brought Forbush fans to their feet, but the Falcons were unable to make the most of the change in possession. Starmount came up with the rebound on defense and hit the ground running. Dezern fed the ball to Budda Johnson who used his skills to power his way to the basket. As he went up for the shot, he was fouled by Forbush. Johnson’s shot went through the hoop and he was sent to the charity stripe to complete the three point play. Johnson missed his free-throw, but Starmount had extended its lead to six points. Starmount then went on a scoring run with Johnson leading the way. With five minutes left, Starmount held a 21-13 lead over Forbush.

The Falcons started to pull itself out of the hole two minutes later. Sinjun Southard knocked down a jump-shot followed by a free throw to pull Forbush within five points. On the next Forbush play, Southard hit the fader and was sent to the free throw line once again. He completed the three-point play and the Falcons were now behind by two points. Starmount extended its lead back to four 30 seconds later with a basket by Charlie Smythers. The four point lead didn’t last long, as Landreth Cockerham put up a shot from the post to pull the Falcons back within two. Before the quarter was over, Starmount put up two more baskets to extend its lead to five points. At halftime, Starmount led the Falcons 26-21.

If slow is the opposite of fast, then the third and fourth quarters were an antonym to the first and second. Starmount came out of the break and seized control of the game in the third quarter. The Rams never looked back as the outscored the Falcons by 27 points.

Starmount started off the quarter with baskets by Bridges, Dezern and Wiles. The Rams had put a stalemate on the Falcons with an 18-point scoring run. Forbush was able to hit one basket in the quarter, which came from the hands of Southard. It was the lone basket for Forbush, as the Rams continued hitting shot after shot to take a 52-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Things continued to go Starmount’s way in the final quarter, with six different players putting up points for the visitors. Smythers, Ethan Barnes, Johnson, Wiles, Dawson Smith and Dezern kept the Starmount fans pumped up with successful baskets. Forbush scored 11 points in the fourth, which was an improvement from its two points in the third. The home team couldn’t pull closer than 30 points to its cross county rival. Starmount kept up its tempo until the buzzer sounded, taking a 66-34 win over the Falcons.

Starmount was led by Wiles with 19 points. Dezern added 12, Smythers had 10, while Johnson and Barnes each had seven. Bridges had six points, Vestal had three and Smith had two.

Southard led the Falcons with 10 points and Hughart had eight. Cockerham added four points, while Dru Widner and Parker Graham each had three. Rockett, Allred and Thompson each had two points.

The Rams are ranked No. 11 in the 1A with an overall record of 6-2. Starmount will host Wilkes Central on Friday night. Monday night they host the Falcons in another cross-county rivalry game.

The Falcons will travel to Walkertown to take on the Wolfpack. On Monday night they will travel to Boonville to face off against the Starmount Rams.

The Forbush student section came out in full force to support the Falcons. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0176.jpg The Forbush student section came out in full force to support the Falcons. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Starmount’s student section stood with pride as they watched their team pull off a 66-34 win. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0266.jpg Starmount’s student section stood with pride as they watched their team pull off a 66-34 win. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Jordan Gentry takes a shot during Wednesday night’s game. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0330.jpg Jordan Gentry takes a shot during Wednesday night’s game. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Budda Johnson goes up for the shot while Landon Rockett defends. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0238.jpg Budda Johnson goes up for the shot while Landon Rockett defends. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Ethan Barnes had seven points for the Rams. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0214.jpg Ethan Barnes had seven points for the Rams. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Gage Vestal looks for an open player. Vestal had three points during the game. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0250.jpg Gage Vestal looks for an open player. Vestal had three points during the game. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Sinjun Southard led the Falcons with 10 points. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0274.jpg Sinjun Southard led the Falcons with 10 points. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple