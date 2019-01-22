Forbush wrestling results

Submitted by Jeff Farmer On Friday night, Chase Farmer was awarded a plaque for his 100th career victory. He was joined by his mother, Tracy Farmer, and his father and coach, Jeff Farmer. - Submitted by Jeff Farmer Forbush also announced that Herman Norman was inducted into the NC Wrestling Hall of Fame. -

EAST BEND — On Friday night, the Forbush Falcons wrestling team had several reasons to celebrate. First, it was senior night for the Falcons as they celebrated their three seniors.

The second reason was for Chase Farmer, as he was awarded a plaque celebrating his 100th career victory. Farmer won his 100th victory on Jan. 5 as he beat Cody Billings from North Wilkes to place third at the Royal Viking Classic.

Forbush took on West Stokes in a tough Western Piedmont Athletic Conference match to end the week. The Wildcats were able to come away with a 48-31 win over the Falcons. Although Forbush lost, the three seniors — Farmer, Worth Martin and Jovanis Pozo — all won their matches.

In the 182-pound match, Martin took a win over his opponent. At 195 pounds, Jovanis Pozo took the win for the Falcons. Eli Thomas won at 106 pounds, while Edwin Pozo won at 113 pounds. At 132 pounds, Farmer came away with the win, and at 170 pounds, Brody Cagna took the win.

Forbush is now 8-15 overall and 2-3 in the WPAC. On Saturday, the Falcons will travel to Atkins for the conference tournament.

The Falcons also had the pleasure of announcing that Herman Norman has been inducted into the North Carolina Wrestling Hall of Fame. Norman is no stranger to Yadkin County, as he coached at Starmount and Forbush high schools. He also started the wrestling program at Wilkes Community College.

On Friday night, Chase Farmer was awarded a plaque for his 100th career victory. He was joined by his mother, Tracy Farmer, and his father and coach, Jeff Farmer. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_f62.jpg On Friday night, Chase Farmer was awarded a plaque for his 100th career victory. He was joined by his mother, Tracy Farmer, and his father and coach, Jeff Farmer. Submitted by Jeff Farmer Forbush also announced that Herman Norman was inducted into the NC Wrestling Hall of Fame. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_f67.jpg Forbush also announced that Herman Norman was inducted into the NC Wrestling Hall of Fame. Submitted by Jeff Farmer