Lady Elks hold off Rams

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Maddie Norman (3) boxes out Audrey Jennings (11). - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Olivia Gwyn had 13 points for Starmount. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Carla Flores had seven points for the Lady Elks on Friday night. -

ELKIN — On Friday night, the Starmount Lady Rams travelled to Elkin to take on the Elkin Lady Elks in a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference matchup. The Elks came into the game with an MVAC record of 3-4, while the Lady Rams were 0-5. Starmount was able to stick with the Lady Elks in all four quarters, but the home team was resilient as it held off the Rams for a 46-40 win.

In the first eight minutes of play, the Elks and Rams traded baskets in front of a packed gym. Elkin started off the quarter with a basket by Carla Flores, who rebounded the ball and used the backboard for the successful shot. For the next two minutes, both teams tried and failed to make a basket. Starmount had three chances, while the Lady Elks had four shots. Neither team came up with a basket and the score remained 2-0 with less than five minutes on the clock.

The scoring drought was finally broken when the clock hit 4:41. Catie Beth Brown came up with a steal for the Lady Elks and was able to breakaway from the pack for a lay-up.

The four-point lead didn’t last long for the home team, as Starmount scored its first basket of the night on its next offensive possession. The Lady Rams passed the ball around until they found Olivia Gwyn posted up down low. Gwyn was able to use her height to tower above her defender and successfully put up two points for the Rams. With less than four minutes remaining in the first quarter, Elkin led the Rams 4-2.

As the clock kept ticking, the boat kept rocking. For the next four minutes, both teams traded baskets on their respective sides of the court. Audrey Jennings hit a 3-pointer from the left arc for the Lady Elks, then Maddie Norman answered back with a 3-pointer for the Lady Rams.

Starmount was able to take the lead over Elkin when the clock hit 15.2 seconds. Rhi Patterson set up on the right side of the arc and was able to send the ball through the hoop to give Starmount an 8-7 lead. The lead lasted nine seconds, as Elkin silenced the visiting crowd with a lay-up by Brown. At the end of the first quarter, Elkin led Starmount 9-8.

Things started to heat up in the second quarter for the home team. Elkin was able to outscore the Lady Rams 17-11 as it put up successful baskets and stood tall on defense. Madison Lane hit the first basket of the quarter for Elkin, as she was set up to the left of the basket. Before the Rams had time to adjust on defense, Lane quickly took her shot and put Elkin ahead 11-8.

Starmount was able to answer back 20 seconds later, as Emma Freed passed the ball to Gwyn, who once again used her height to her advantage. Gwyn posted up and hit the fade-away basket to pull Starmount back within one point.

The back-and-forth momentum continued on with Elkin knocking down a basket and a free throw, then Starmount hitting a lay-up for a 14-12 game. With less than five minutes on the board, Starmount took advantage of the Lady Elks’ off-kilter defense. Emily Brewer went up for a shot and was fouled by Elkin. Brewer was sent to the free-throw line, where she knocked down both of her shots to tie the game 14-14.

The home team didn’t like the feel of a tied ballgame, so the Lady Elks started to take the momentum back from the Rams. Elkin was able to outscore Starmount 10-5 over the next four minutes of play. Chloe Osborne, Selena Islas, Brown and Alliyah Parker had baskets for Elkin. At halftime, the Lady Elks had taken control of the game with a 26-19 lead.

It was an even match-up in the third quarter, as both teams each scored 10 points. Starmount started off the quarter with a basket by Gwyn. The Elks followed that up with a 2-pointer of their own by Islas. The Rams were able to pull within three points on their next two possessions, as Gwyn hit a free throw, then Brewer hit a 3-pointer from the right side of the arc. With 5:59 left in the third, Elkin led Starmount 28-25.

The Rams were unable to pull closer than three points, as the home team scored five points over the next minute of play. Audrey Jennings scored a driving lay-up then followed that up with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. Before the quarter was over, Starmount put up four points and the Elks scored three. At the end of the third, Elkin still held a 36-29 lead over the Lady Rams.

In the final eight minutes of play, things started to heat up on both sides of the court. Starmount came out with a renewed passion, as the visitors put up six points to pull within one point of Elkin. Freed, Brewer and Norman were the driving force behind the Rams’ comeback with triumphant baskets.

As the clock kept ticking, Elkin was able to extend its lead back to four points, with a basket by Flores and a free throw by Islas. At the one-minute mark, the four-point Elkin lead was cut to two points, when Gwyn outplayed her defender and knocked down a powerful shot.

The Rams tried to pull closer to the Elks, but the home team was irrepressible as it pulled ahead with free throws by Jennings, Brown and Osborne. When the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Elks had held off the Rams with a 46-40 win.

Elkin was led by Catie Beth Brown, who scored 12 points. Audrey Jennings added nine, Islas scored eight and Flores had seven. Osborne knocked down six points, while Parker and Lane both had two points.

Olivia Gwyn led Starmount with 13 points and several rebounds. Brewer scored eight points, while Katlyn Walker and Emma Freed both had five points. Maddie Norman added four points, Patterson had three and Nadia Rucker had two.

With the win, Elkin is now 3-4 in the conference and 4-10 overall. The Lady Elks will face-off against non-conference opponent North Surry (6-10, 2-4) on Friday night in Mount Airy.

Starmount now has an overall record of 0-14 and a conference record of 0-5. The Lady Rams will host Ashe County (6-8, 2-3) on Wednesday night in Boonville.

Maddie Norman (3) boxes out Audrey Jennings (11). https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0135.jpg Maddie Norman (3) boxes out Audrey Jennings (11). Kristian Russell | The Tribune Olivia Gwyn had 13 points for Starmount. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0160.jpg Olivia Gwyn had 13 points for Starmount. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Carla Flores had seven points for the Lady Elks on Friday night. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0252.jpg Carla Flores had seven points for the Lady Elks on Friday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune