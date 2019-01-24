Sharpshooting Rams sail past Huskies

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Starmount’s J. Max Swaim put up 11 points, recorded six rebounds, three assists and two steals. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Gage Vestal had 11 points and three rebounds for the Rams on Wednesday night. -

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams men’s basketball team continued its conference winning streak on Wednesday night with a blowout victory over the Ashe County Huskies. The Rams were in control of the game from tip-off to the final buzzer. When all was said and done, Starmount came away with an 80-45 Mountain Valley Athletic Conference win.

In the first quarter, Starmount outscored the Huskies 18-5. The Rams were 85 percent from the paint as post players, Tavis Bridges and Charlie Smythers, both had positive baskets. Out of Starmount’s 18 points in the first quarter, Bridges had six of them. Smythers added his name to the scoresheet with two free throws, which put Starmount ahead of the Huskies, 10-5. Smythers also had a jump-shot from the post for a 15-5 home-team lead.

Other players who put up strong first-quarter appearances were Trey Dezern, Gage Vestal and Eric Wiles. Vestal and Wiles each recorded 3-pointers, while Dezern put up two successful free throws. The Rams were sitting in the driver’s seat, as they held a 13-point lead after the first eight minutes of play.

The Rams turned up the pressure in the second quarter, as the home team scored 20 points and held the Huskies to 14 points. The quarter started off with a 3-pointer from Dezern who was set up on the left side of the arc. Dezern stepped back and sent the ball through the air for the basket. With 7:28 left before halftime, Starmount led Ashe County 21-8.

A minute later, the Rams were back on offense and had the upper hand with a three-on-two situation. The play started with a defensive rebound by Ethan Barnes, who turned and made his way down the court for a fast break. Dezern and Wiles were both on the offensive stride with Barnes. Dezern set up on the right side of the arc and as Barnes looked to be heading towards the basket for the lay-up, he kicked the ball out to Dezern. With a clear path to the basket, Dezern put up his shot and it swished through the net for a triumphant 3-pointer. With 6:18 left in the second quarter the Rams had doubled its lead over the Huskies, 24-12.

Starmount kept driving towards the basket with offensive plays that put the Huskies in a tizzy. Barnes, Wiles and Dezern all had steals, while Bridges had two blocks and a steal. Off of Bridges’ steal, the Rams were able to counter with a breakaway that was orchestrated by the 6’7 junior. Bridges stole the ball from the Huskies and picked his head up just in time to see J. Max Swaim sprint down the court. Bridges passed the ball ahead to Swaim, who evaded his defender and scored a lay-up for the Rams.

The rest of the second quarter was dominated by the home team. With baskets by Bridges, Smythers and Barnes, Starmount was able to keep up its tempo. When the halftime buzzer sounded, the Rams had a 38-19 lead over Ashe County.

The halftime break was not a tempo killer for the Rams like it is most teams, instead it was a momentum booster. Starmount came out of the half and racked up 22 points in the third quarter and 20 points in the fourth. On defense, the Rams held Ashe County to 14 points in the third and 12 points in the fourth.

The Rams were dominant all over the court in the final two quarters. Out of Starmount’s 42 combined points, 18 were 3-pointers, 20 were 2-pointers and four were free throws. The home team captured the 80-45 win to move its MVAC win streak to three games.

Starmount was led by Bridges, who had an outstanding game in the paint. Bridges used his height and skill set to power through the defense and come away with several points for the home team. On defense, Bridges also came up big for the Rams. Through four quarters he had eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Smythers was another vital post player for the Rams, as he recorded 10 points, three rebounds and three blocks.

Another top scorer for Starmount was Dezern, who is a sharpshooter and an unmatched ball handler for the Rams. During Wednesday night’s game, Dezern had 18 points and seven assists. On defense, he had six rebounds and three steals.

J. Max Swaim put up 11 points, recorded six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gage Vestal had 11 points and three rebounds. Eric Wiles racked up six points, three rebounds and two assists. Ethan Barnes added four points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

During the course of the game, the Rams made 10 3-pointers, 19 2-pointers and went 12-for-20 for 60 percent at the free throw line.

With the win, Starmount is now 11-3 overall and 6-1 in the MVAC. On Friday night, the Rams will travel to Ronda to take on the East Wilkes Cardinals (2-12, 0-7).

