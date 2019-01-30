Starmount wrestlers compete at MVAC tournament

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Zach Tilley (Elkin) and Jeremiah Wagoner (Starmount) battle during the 220-pound consolation semifinals. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Chandler Luffman (East Wilkes) and David Meyer (Starmount) leave it all on the mat during Saturday’s tournament. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Dawson Nixon (Starmount) and Kole Money (East Wilkes) wrestle in the 195-pound third-place match. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Starmount’s Sterling Holbrook, right, won his 138-pound match over West Wilkes. - -

SPARTA — The 2018-2019 Mountain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling regular season came to a close on Saturday afternoon. Wrestlers from around the MVAC made the trip up the mountain to Alleghany High School where the MVAC tournament took place in front of a packed gym. Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount all had top finishers in the tournament.

East Wilkes was able to capture second place overall with a team score of 137, Elkin placed fifth with a score of 82 and Starmount placed seventh with an overall team score of 70. West Wilkes won the tournament with a score of 220.5.

Starmount had a first-place finish, as Sterlin Holbrook took the win in the 138-pound class. Holbrook’s came away with the win, as his opponent suffered a head injury.

Denver Cook placed third in the 160-pound class, as he took the win over North Wilkes. Dawson Nixon also placed third with his win in the 195-pound class. Nixon took the win over East Wilkes’ Money. David Meyer placed fourth in the 152-pound class and Jake Groce placed fourth in the 170-pound class.

Full Results from Saturday’s Tournament are as follows:

106 pound:

106 1st Place Match – David Javier (Elkin) over Uriel Federico (West Wilkes) (MD 14-1)

106 Quarterfinals – David Javier (Elkin) over Nick Magee (East Wilkes)

106 Cons. Round 1 – Mikey Ramos (Starmount) over Nick Magee (East Wilkes) (Fall 4:21)

106 Semifinals – David Javier (Elkin) over Tyler Holland (Wilkes Central) (MD 15-3)

106 Quarterfinals – Tyler Holland (Wilkes Central) over Mikey Ramos (Starmount) (Fall 4:38)

106 Cons. Semis – Bryson Church (Alleghany) over Mikey Ramos (Starmount) (Fall 1:30)

113 pound:

113 3rd Place Match – Kole Lambert (East Wilkes) over Parker Wells (North Wilkes) (TF 16-1 2:42)

113 Quarterfinals – Kole Lambert (East Wilkes) received a bye

113 Semifinals – Caleb Roland (West Wilkes) over Kole Lambert (East Wilkes) (Dec 13-10)

113 Quarterfinals – Averil Lafferty (Alleghany) over Austin Jones (Starmount) (Fall 1:52)

113 Cons. Semis – Kole Lambert (East Wilkes) over Austin Jones (Starmount) (TF 15-0 3:25)

132 pound:

132 1st Place Match – Jesse Aguilar (East Wilkes) over Marcus Orta (Elkin) (Dec 7-0)

132 Semifinals – Jesse Aguilar (East Wilkes) over Riley Pruitt (Alleghany) (Dec 3-1)

132 Semifinals – Marcus Orta (Elkin) over Cody Billings (North Wilkes) (Dec 6-4)

132 Quarterfinals – Jesse Aguilar (East Wilkes) over Russell Ames (Wilkes Central) (Fall 0:33)

132 Cons. Round 1 – Luis Sandavol (Starmount) over Russell Ames (Wilkes Central) (SV-1 6-4)

132 Cons. Semis – Cody Billings (North Wilkes) over Luis Sandavol (Starmount) (Fall 4:48)

138 pound:

138 1st Place Match – Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount) over Dylan Ball (West Wilkes) (Injury time)

138 3rd Place Match – Andrew Peterson (Ashe County) over Kekoa Brown (East Wilkes) (MD 14-2)

138 Semifinals – Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount) over Andrew Peterson (Ashe County) (Fall 4:00)

138 Semifinals – Dylan Ball (West Wilkes) over Kekoa Brown (East Wilkes) (Fall 1:42)

138 Quarterfinals – Kekoa Brown (East Wilkes) over Ethan Van Horn (Elkin) (Fall 1:24)

138 Quarterfinals – Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount) over Jonathan Newingham (Alleghany) (Fall 1:12)

138 Cons. Semis – Kekoa Brown (East Wilkes) over Caison Houck (North Wilkes) (Fall 2:05)

138 Cons. Semis – Andrew Peterson (Ashe County) over Ethan Van Horn (Elkin) (Fall 2:13)

145 pound:

145 1st Place Match – Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes) over Robert Heater (West Wilkes) (Fall 3:55)

145 Semifinals – Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes) over Drake Elliott (Ashe County) (Dec 10-4)

145 Semifinals – Robert Heater (West Wilkes) over Joshua Pardue (Starmount) (Dec 10-4)

145 Quarterfinals – Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes) over Jordan Jarvis (Wilkes Central) (Fall 3:20)

145 Quarterfinals – Joshua Pardue (Starmount) over Colin Luffman (Elkin) (Fall 1:09)

145 Cons. Round 1 – Noah South (North Wilkes) over Colin Luffman (Elkin) (Fall 2:16)

145 Cons. Semis – Jordan Jarvis (Wilkes Central) over Joshua Pardue (Starmount)

152 pound:

152 3rd Place Match – Chandler Luffman (East Wilkes) over David Meyer (Starmount) (Dec 7-5)

152 Semifinals – Cameron Martin (West Wilkes) over Chandler Luffman (East Wilkes) (Dec 11-5)

152 Quarterfinals – Cameron Martin (West Wilkes) over David Meyer (Starmount) (Fall 4:34)

152 Cons. Semis – Chandler Luffman (East Wilkes) over Chris Anderson (North Wilkes) (Fall 4:54)

152 Cons. Semis – David Meyer (Starmount) over Kabel Dillard (Ashe County) (Fall 2:55)

160 pound:

160 1st Place Match – Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes) over Dustin Rector (Alleghany) (Dec 5-3)

160 3rd Place Match – Denver Cook (Starmount) over Adam Winebarger (North Wilkes) (Fall 2:54)

160 Semifinals – Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes) over Denver Cook (Starmount) (Fall 3:23)

160 Quarterfinals – Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes) over Randy Call (West Wilkes) (Fall 3:03)

160 Cons. Semis – Denver Cook (Starmount) over Ben Knotts (Ashe County) (Fall 2:38)

170 pound:

170 3rd Place Match – Isaac Powell (North Wilkes) over Jake Groce (Starmount) (Dec 9-2)

170 Semifinals – Garrett Shumate (West Wilkes) over Jake Groce (Starmount) (Fall 1:47)

170 Quarterfinals – Gabriel Bare (Ashe County) over Brandon Esparza (East Wilkes) (Fall 1:15)

170 Cons. Round 1 – Brandon Esparza (East Wilkes) received a bye

170 Cons. Semis – Jake Groce (Starmount) over Brandon Esparza (East Wilkes) (Fall 2:24)

182 pound:

182 3rd Place Match – Hunter Shumate (North Wilkes) over Charlie Collins (East Wilkes) (Fall 2:12)

182 Semifinals – Joseph Hampton (Alleghany) over Charlie Collins (East Wilkes) (Fall 0:37)

182 Quarterfinals – John Shepherd (West Wilkes) over Hunter Flay (Starmount) (Fall 0:52)

182 Cons. Semis – Charlie Collins (East Wilkes) over Hunter Flay (Starmount)

195 pound:

195 3rd Place Match – Dawson Nixon (Starmount) over Kole Money (East Wilkes) (Fall 2:06)

195 Semifinals – Alex Martinez (Wilkes Central) over Kole Money (East Wilkes) (Fall 1:21)

195 Semifinals – Dallas Rash (West Wilkes) over Dawson Nixon (Starmount) (Fall 2:51)

195 Cons. Semis – Kole Money (East Wilkes) over Julian Castillo (Alleghany) (Fall 1:53)

220 pound:

3rd Place Match – Zach Tilley (Elkin) over Houston Faw (North Wilkes) (Fall 2:38)

220 Semifinals – Alex Roland (West Wilkes) over Zach Tilley (Elkin) (Dec 4-3)

220 Semifinals – Zachariah Bare (Ashe County) over Caleb Combs (East Wilkes) (Fall 0:48)

220 Quarterfinals – Caleb Combs (East Wilkes) over Jeremiah Wagoner (Starmount) (Dec 8-2)

220 Quarterfinals – Zach Tilley (Elkin) over Houston Faw (North Wilkes) (Fall 3:21)

220 Cons. Semis – Houston Faw (North Wilkes) over Caleb Combs (East Wilkes) (Fall 0:49)

220 Cons. Semis – Zach Tilley (Elkin) over Jeremiah Wagoner (Starmount) (Fall 4:00)

285 pound:

285 1st Place Match – CJ Henderson (Elkin) over Jake Shepherd (West Wilkes) (Dec 11-5)

285 Semifinals – CJ Henderson (Elkin) over Irecas McWhorter (Wilkes Central) (Fall 0:51)

285 Quarterfinals – Patrick Vickers (North Wilkes) over Denver Stokes (Starmount) (Fall 2:13)

285 Cons. Semis – Irecas McWhorter (Wilkes Central) over Denver Stokes (Starmount) (Fall 0:24)

285 Cons. Round 1 – Denver Stokes (Starmount) over Marco Chavez (Alleghany) (Dec 2-1)

