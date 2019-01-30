Forbush places third at WPAC tournament

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Forbush placed third overall in the WPAC tournament. -

WINSTON SALEM — On Saturday afternoon, the Forbush High School wrestling team competed in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament at Atkins High School. Forbush had a strong showing during the tournament, as it came away with several top-four finishes. Overall, the Falcons placed third in the tournament with a team score of 113.5.

Forbush had three first-place finishers during the meet — Edwin Pozo, Eli Thomas and Chase Farmer.

Pozo competed in the 106-pound class where he was able to overcome his opponents for the win. In the semifinal match, Pozo bested his rival and came away with a 10-2 major decision win. In the finals, Pozo worked hard and put up a strong match to take the 6-5 win over Cole Waddell.

Eli Thomas put together a string of top-notch wins in the 113-pound class. In the semifinals, Thomas won by fall over his opponent at the 5:14 mark. In the first-place match, Thomas took the 8-4 decision win over Brenden Pack from Surry Central.

In the 132-pound class, Chase Farmer kept his winning streak alive. Early in the semifinal match, Farmer won by fall over Ben Wright. In the first-place match, Farmer once again won by fall over Jaylon Jones of Surry Central.

106 Results

1st Place – Edwin Pozo of Forbush

2nd Place – Cole Waddell of West Stokes

3rd Place – Carter Snow of Surry Central

4th Place – Jayden Coleman of Atkins

1st Place Match- Edwin Pozo (Forbush) 14-3, Fr. over Cole Waddell (West Stokes) 18-18, Fr. (Dec 6-5)

Semifinal – Edwin Pozo (Forbush) 14-3 won by major decision over Carter Snow (Surry Central) 22-16 (MD 10-2)

113 Results

1st Place – Eli Thomas of Forbush

2nd Place – Brenden Pack of Surry Central

3rd Place – Elijah Bethune of Walkertown

4th Place – Devin Hampton of Carver

1st Place Match- Eli Thomas (Forbush) 36-1, So. over Brenden Pack (Surry Central) 22-8, So. (Dec 8-4)

Semifinal – Eli Thomas (Forbush) 36-1 won by fall over Elijah Bethune (Walkertown) 19-4 (Fall 5:14)

126 Results

1st Place – Connor Medvar of Surry Central

2nd Place – Hayden Price of Forbush

3rd Place – Landon Hiatt of North Surry

4th Place – Matthew Helms of West Stokes

1st Place Match- Connor Medvar (Surry Central) 32-3, Fr. over Hayden Price (Forbush) 22-16, So. (MD 12-0)

Semifinal – Hayden Price (Forbush) 22-16 won in sudden victory – 1 over Matthew Helms (West Stokes) 14-17 (SV-1 11-9)

132 Results

1st Place – Chase Farmer of Forbush

2nd Place – Jaylon Jones of Surry Central

3rd Place – Jake Lawson of North Surry

4th Place – Ben Wright of West Stokes

1st Place Match- Chase Farmer (Forbush) 20-2, Sr. over Jaylon Jones (Surry Central) 19-9, So. (Fall 3:48)

Semifinal – Chase Farmer (Forbush) 20-2 won by fall over Ben Wright (West Stokes) 10-13 (Fall 1:21)

138 Results

1st Place – Evan Wall of West Stokes

2nd Place – Husain Lawrence of Atkins

3rd Place – Wayne Robichaud of Forbush

4th Place – Adam Martin of North Surry

3rd Place Match- Wayne Robichaud (Forbush) 20-17, Jr. over Adam Martin (North Surry) 21-21, So. (TF-1.5 4:57 (19-4))

Semifinal – Evan Wall (West Stokes) 30-13 won by fall over Wayne Robichaud (Forbush) 20-17 (Fall 3:24)

Cons. Semi – Wayne Robichaud (Forbush) 20-17 won by fall over Charlie Hernandez (Surry Central) 5-14 (Fall 2:08)

145 Results

Quarterfinal – Dylan Medley (Walkertown) 15-15 won by fall over Jahir Pineda (Forbush) 1-6 (Fall 2:12)

Cons. Semi – Karson Crouse (Surry Central) 20-20 won by fall over Jahir Pineda (Forbush) 1-6 (Fall 2:40)

160 Results

1st Place – Cody Luster of Walkertown

2nd Place – TiAndre Cleveland of Carver

3rd Place – Worth Martin of Forbush

4th Place – Nicholas Polomski of Atkins

3rd Place Match- Worth Martin (Forbush) 22-16, Sr. over Nicholas Polomski (Atkins) 14-14, Fr. (Dec 12-7)

Semifinal – TiAndre Cleveland (Carver) 2-1 won by fall over Worth Martin (Forbush) 22-16 (Fall 1:09)

Cons. Semi – Worth Martin (Forbush) 22-16 won by fall over Zackary Blankenship (West Stokes) 5-13 (Fall 2:26)

170 Results

1st Place – Quinn Walker of North Surry

2nd Place – Mccray Mcgee of Walkertown

3rd Place – Jovanis Pozo of Forbush

4th Place – Sam Whitaker of Surry Central

3rd Place Match- Jovanis Pozo (Forbush) 14-6, Sr. over Sam Whitaker (Surry Central) 9-21, So. (MD 15-2)

Quarterfinal – Jovanis Pozo (Forbush) 14-6 won by fall over Sam Whitaker (Surry Central) 9-21 (Fall 1:22)

Semifinal – Mccray Mcgee (Walkertown) 23-7 won by fall over Jovanis Pozo (Forbush) 14-6 (Fall 3:15)

Cons. Semi – Jovanis Pozo (Forbush) 14-6 won by fall over Sam Probst (West Stokes) 9-12 (Fall 1:17)

185 Results

Semifinal – Hunter Burrell (North Surry) 16-3 won by fall over Brody Cagna (Forbush) 19-14 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Semi – Maximus Thiers (Atkins) 10-9 won by fall over Brody Cagna (Forbush) 19-14 (Fall 2:32)

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple

Three Falcons earn first place