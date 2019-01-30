NCHSAA announces a return to Hickory

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association and the Hickory Metro Sports Commission have announced a return to Hickory of the NCHSAA’s Western Regional basketball finals for 2019. Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Shuford Memorial Gymnasium and Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex will serve as the host sites of the eight-game, single-day event that features four games in each facility.

“We are so pleased to be returning to Hickory for the Western Regional finals and are excited about our partnership with Hickory Metro Sports Commission for this event,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “With our long history of hosting the regional tournaments in Hickory, it truly feels like coming home. We know that Tarlton Complex and Shuford Memorial Gymnasium will serve as exceptional hosts. From the atmosphere in the arena, to the support of the Hickory community, we are sure that this is a wonderful opportunity to create life-long memories for the athletes, coaches and school communities participating in our regional finals.”

The Western Regional finals will be held on March 9, with four games at each of the two sites in Hickory. The Eastern Regional finals will be held on the same day, remaining at East Carolina University’s Minges Coliseum in Greenville and at Capel Arena on the campus of Fayetteville State University. Play is scheduled to begin at noon at each site; however, the schedule for each site, including classifications and matchups, along with ticket information will be announced at a later date.

“We are truly thrilled to bring the excitement, drama and intensity of the NCHSAA Regional Finals back to the Hickory community,” Mark Seaman, president of the Hickory Metro Sports Commission, said. “The tournament will provide an outstanding opportunity for our community to enjoy some of the best high school basketball in the country and showcase the many wonderful things that the Hickory area has to offer to visitors from around the state.”

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Memorial Gymnasium was opened in 1956 and was built in the memory of A. Alex Shuford. The arena has a capacity of 2,400 and underwent major renovations prior to the 2014-15 season when a new court and lower-level bleachers were installed. The gymnasium hosts the university’s volleyball team, the men’s and women’s basketball teams, the Piedmont Educational Foundation/Bears Club and part of the college’s School of Health Sciences.

Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex is capable of hosting volleyball, basketball and other events in its 63,778 square feet of facility. The capacity of the basketball and volleyball configuration is 2,100 spectators. The venue also includes a Neoshock running track on the second floor with four classrooms, catering and concession areas on the main level with a fully-equipped weight room and aerobics studio.

