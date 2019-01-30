Lady Rams fall to Cardinals

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Nadia Rucker looks for a shot for the Lady Rams on Friday night. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Emma Freed evades her defender as she takes the ball to the hoop. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Maddie Norman tries to get away from her defender. -

RONDA — The Starmount Lady Rams traveled to Wilkes County on Friday night to take on the East Wilkes Cardinals. It was a a battle of the two last-place teams, as neither the Cardinals nor the Rams had won a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference game coming into the contest.

The home team put up a strong four-quarter performance as it was able to pull away from the Lady Rams late in the third quarter to take a 48-34 win.

In the first quarter, the Rams hit the first basket of the night. Tanna Sagraves was sent to the free-throw line where she hit one of her shots. With 6:20 left in the first, Starmount led East Wilkes 1-0. Fourteen seconds later, the home team was able to tie the game with a free throw by Lakyn Mathis. As the game continued one, both teams struggled to maintain possession. Starmount had four turnovers in the first quarter, while East Wilkes had three turnovers.

At the four-minute mark, East Wilkes put up three points as Leah Nance evaded her defender and hit her shot from the right side of the arc. Minute after Nance’s shot, Emily Brewer tied the game 4-4 with a 3-pointer of her own from the left side of the arc. The Cardinals were able to pull away from Starmount over the next two minutes with free throws by Nance and Mathis. At the end of the first quarter, East Wilkes held a 7-4 lead over Starmount.

In the second quarter, the Cardinals were able to outscore Starmount 15-5. Ciara Pierce scored the first and last baskets of the second quarter for the home team. Pierce hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc for the first basket, then hit another 3-pointer for the final basket. Along with Pierce, Mathis also put up points. She scored three jump-shots and one 3-pointer. Starmount’s points came from Emma Freed and Sagraves. At halftime, East Wilkes led Starmount 22-9.

After halftime, both teams were able to string together plays that ended in baskets. Starmount started off the third quarter with two baskets by Freed. Katlyn Walker put the ball into Freed’s hands for the first lay-up then Freed stole the ball from East Wilkes for a breakaway lay-up. Starmount had cut East Wilkes’ lead to nine points when the clock hit 6:25.

East Wilkes was able to take the tempo back from the Rams as it went on a scoring run. Lauren Rakes put her name on the score-sheet with a hook shot that brought the crowd to its feet. Following Rakes’ shot, Mathis, Nance and Lilly Brown all put up points. Along with Freed’s points, Rhi Patterson and Emily Brewer both racked up points for the Lady Rams. At the end of the third, East Wilkes held a 34-22 lead.

In the final quarter, East Wilkes was able to dominate the game from the free-throw line. The Cardinals were 10-for-19 for 53 percent in the fourth quarter alone. Rakes knocked down four of the 10 free throws.

On the opposite side of the court, the Rams scored 12 points in the final eight minutes. Nadia Rucker put up the first basket of the quarter as she was sent to the free-throw line. Rucker hit one of her free throws to bring Starmount within 11 points of the Cardinals. Two minutes later, Brewer hit her own free throw from the charity stripe. Starmount was 8-for-11 for 73 percent from the free-throw line.

Although Starmount stuck with the Cardinals, East Wilkes was able to see the game out as they outscored the Rams 14-12. When the final buzzer sounded, East Wilkes had won its first MVAC game of the season by a score of 48-34.

Starmount was led by Emily Brewer, who had 12 points. Emma Freed scored nine points, Sagraves scored eight and Maddie Norman scored three points. Rucker and Walker each had one point.

Starmount is now 0-17 overall and 0-8 in the MVAC. The Rams will host West Wilkes on Wednesday night and North Wilkes on Friday night.

