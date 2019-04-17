Forbush tennis earns vital WPAC win

DOBSON — Last week the Forbush Falcons men’s tennis team traveled to Dobson to take on the Surry Central Golden Eagles in a vital Western Piedmont Athletic Conference match. The match itself saw Surry Central (5-8, 5-3) drop a close one to Forbush. The Falcons (10-4, 7-2) battled to see who would take second place in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference behind Atkins.

Forbush won the first meeting against the Eagles on March 14, 8-1. Tuesday’s match was tightly contested, but it was Forbush that took the victory 6-3.

Forbush is known throughout the league for its talented top two seeds. One of the favorites for WPAC Player of the Year is Forbush’s No. 1 seed Matt Wilhelm. Wilhelm has yet to be beaten in singles competition this season, and extended his record to 15-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Kevin Montero. No. 2 Peyton Eldridge nearly recorded a double bagel against Central’s Chris Chambers, but the Eagle sophomore managed to steal a game.

Central needed to pick up as many of the lower seeds as possible to have a chance at defeating the Falcons. No. 5 Jacob Edmonds did his part with a 6-2, 6-2 win to cut the Forbush lead to 2-1.

Tony Cortes tied the match score at 2-2 with a win at the No. 4 spot. Cortes handed Forbush senior Jaedan Gage just his second loss of the season at the No. 4 spot 6-1, 6-1.

Hege had Forbush’s Lucas Payne on the ropes at the No. 6 spot. Payne led 5-4 before Hege tied the score at 5-5. The Falcon took the final two games of the set to win 7-5 before taking the second set 6-2.

All eyes were on the No. 3 match between Central’s Jesse Vaughn and Forbush’s Seth Anderson. Vaughn dropped the first set, 6-3, but took a 2-1 lead in the second set. Anderson took over 3-2 with back-to-back wins. Anderson went on to win the second set 6-4 and give Forbush a 4-2 advantage heading into doubles.

Forbush needed just one doubles win to take the match, and did so at the No. 1 spot. Wilhelm and Eldridge were too much for Montero and Edmonds, winning 8-1.

Chambers and Hege took on Gage and Calvin Norman in No. 3 doubles. The Eagle duo led 5-4 before dropping two games. Chambers and Hege kept the lead at one game at 7-6, but the Falcons pulled away for an 8-6 win.

Unlike the No. 3 doubles match, Central’s No. 2 team of Vaughn and Cortes trailed their opponents in the early games. Anderson and Edgar Markman led 5-2 before Central’s team rallied to tie the pro set at 7-7. Vaughn and Cortes took their first lead at 8-7, proceeding to win the match at 9-7.