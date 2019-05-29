Punishers take Gold

The North Carolina Punishers 10-U softball team took the Gold bracket championship in Thomasville this past weekend. The team includes, front row from left, Rachel Bates, Kenidi Hall, Gracelynn Whitt, Mackenzie White and Jayden Dowell. Back row, Marissa Gambill, Jaylee Chambers, Ragan Hall, Bailey Stanley and Olivia Stanley. Coaches are MJ White, Kasius Stanley, and Kelly Hall. Theseball players are from Wilkes, Yadkin and Surry counties and they all come together to make up the Punishers softball team.

