‘19 Best of Preps winners named

Kristian Russell | The News Elkin Tribune Publication Manager Holly Lamm speaks to the audience during Tuesday’s awards banquet. - - Kristian Russell | The News - Kristian Russell | The News Kristian Russell | The News - - Kristian Russell | The News The audience applauds as Regional Publisher Sandra Hurley announces one of the winners in the Best of Preps awards banquet Tuesday night. - - John Cate | The News The fellowship hall at the First Baptist Church of Mount Airy was the venue for the second annual Best of Preps awards banquet presented by the Mount Airy Regional Media Group of Adams Publishing, which includes the Mount Airy News and four weeklies. - - John Cate | The News Former East Surry and current head coach David Diamont addressed the winners as the speaker at the Best of Preps awards banquet Tuesday evening. - - John Cate | The News Forbush volleyball teammates Colby Crater (left) and Parkley Hennings both won Best of Preps Awards this season, Crater for volleyball and Hennings in women’s basketball. The two were volleyball teammates who helped the Lady Falcons won the conference title. - -

MOUNT AIRY — For the second year in a row, the Mount Airy Regional Media Group of Adams Publishing honored the top student-athletes in the five-county region covered by the group’s newspapers. A total of 31 athletes and two coaches were honored at the 2019 Best of Preps awards banquet held Tuesday in the fellowship hall of the Mount Airy First Baptist Church.

The awards are sponsored by local businesses and by the newspapers themselves. The sports staff of the Mount Airy News, Elkin Tribune, Yadkin Ripple, Stokes News and Carroll News select the winners, based on a consensus of who the top performers, both on and off the field, were during the school year. The program started a year ago, and for the second time, every local traditional high school in the coverage area had at least one honoree.

Local football coach and former N.C. Representative David Diamont was the guest speaker. Coach Diamont, who won 291 games at Mount Airy and East Surry before leaving the Cardinals following the 2017 season, recently announced a comeback to coaching at South Stokes this fall. In speaking to the athletes, family members and coaches in attendance, Diamont spoke about the importance of dedication in order to have success on and off the field.

“As an athlete, you’ve learned that you must work hard,” Diamont said, stressing that staying busy, having patience and good communication are vital to success. “Are you reliable? I talked to several kids today about playing football at South Stokes. We talked about pumping iron on Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 and they said ‘Ummm…I don’t know coach.’

“Those are things that apply to having a job that you need to get, (and) they apply to a marriage. Those are things that you’ve learned by playing on a team sport in a small, rural area, that will carry over when you become future leaders in our community … Be patient, work hard, stay busy and compete! You’ve learned to be competitors. Where you’re headed is exciting…oh my gosh, the things you’re going to be doing. The sky’s the limit.”

Each award winner received a plaque recognizing their achievement, with the Comeback Athlete, Community Service Award, Extra Mile Coaches and Male and Female athletes of the year also receiving a trophy. At the end of the ceremony, the Premier Athlete of the Year Award was presented. This award goes to the best all-around student-athlete in the region, taking into account both performance in sports, community service, sportsmanship and academic achievement. Steven Fatz, a standout wrestler at South Stokes High School, became the second Saura in a row to claim this honor.

The Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards went to Jefferson Boaz of East Surry and Adrienne Harris of Carroll County. The Extra Mile Coaches’ Awards went to Julie Gammons of North Surry and Rocky Horton of Starmount, while the Comeback Player of the Year awards went to John Bennett of Mount Airy and Elle Sutphin of East Surry, both of whom overcame injuries to earn All-State honors and make deep state playoff runs that ended with Bennett as a state champion in wrestling and Sutphin as a member of the 1A state women’s basketball runners-up. Luke Bellia of Elkin earned the Community Service Award. Bellia has been active in community service throughout his time in school, both through the Boy Scouts and through faith-based ministries, even spending a week helping children in Honduras.

Other award winners who were recognized during the event and the sport in which they earned Athlete of the Year honors included West Stokes’ Tyler Smith (Football), Cameron Heath (Men’s Soccer), Dustin Blevins (Men’s Indoor Track), Noah Muniz (Men’s Lacrosse), and Kari Rice (Cheerleading); Surry Central’s Erick Ramirez-Ramos (Men’s Cross Country) and Sarah Brown (Women’s Indoor Track); North Stokes’ Abigail Hemric (Women’s Cross Country), Zach Chesnet (Men’s Basketball), and Makayla Rogers (Women’s Outdoor Track); East Surry’s Abigail Martin (Women’s Tennis), Sydney Beck (Women’s Swimming), Landon Barnes (Men’s Golf), and AJ Wilson (Baseball); Mount Airy’s Austin Tumbarello (Men’s Track) and Baylee Greenwood (Women’s Soccer); Carroll County’s Isaac McCraw (Band) and Forest Webb (Men’s Swimming); Forbush’s Colby Crater (Volleyball), Parkley Hennings (Women’s Basketball), Mallory Fobes (Women’s Golf), and Matt Wilhelm (Men’s Tennis); East Wilkes’ Lauren Rakes (Softball), Elkin’s Mary Claire Hooper (Shooting) and South Stokes’ Jackson Boles (Wrestling).

Tri-County Orthopedic and Sports Medicine was the premier sponsor for the event. Also sponsoring the 2019 Best of Preps were Rid-A-Bug Exterminators, Foothills Hardware and Business Supply, McGee Farms Performance Horses, Cook Insurance Agency, Animal Ark Veterinary Hospital, Northern Orthopaedics, Stokes County Economic Development, Theo’s Restaurant, Parrish Tire & Automotive, North Elkin/Stokes/Mount Airy Tire & Automotive, Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation, Pruitt Health, Tri-Area Community Health Centers, Cooke Rentals, Miracle-Ear and Walmart of Elkin.

31 local athletes and two coaches receive recognition

