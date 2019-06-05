Local sports briefs

East Wilkes to host baseball summer camp

RONDA — East Wilkes High School will be hosting a youth baseball camp from June 18 to June 20. The camp is for rising third grade to eighth grade students. It will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon, every day. The cost of the camp is $40, and there will be a discount available for families with multiple campers. Each camper will receive a t-shirt, and lunch will be provided to the campers on Thursday. There will be prizes and guests speakers. Check-in will be from 9 a.m. till 9:30 a.m. at the East Wilkes High School baseball field. The camp is designed to improve the skills, fundamentals, knowledge and enjoyment of baseball. For more information, contact camp directer Justin Call at 336-651-7200.

Players Edge Volleyball Camp

BOONVILLE — Former Catawba College volleyball coach, Ginger Hamric, will be hosting a volleyball camp from June 10 – June 11 at Richmond Hill Baptist Church Family Life Center. The camp will run from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. The camp is for rising fourth graders and up. Registration will be held on June 10 at 8:30 a.m. The cost of the camp is a donation to the RHBC Building Fund. The Camp will be 12 hours of instruction, skills, team play and a triples tournament. A camp store will be available with volleyball items to purchase. Campers are asked to bring their own lunch to the camp. For more information, contact Ginger Hamric at (704) 433-2342.

Forbush tennis to host Junior Falcon camp

EAST BEND — Forbush High School will by hosting a tennis camp for rising third graders to rising ninth graders from June 12 – June 13. The camp will take place at the Forbush High School tennis courts and will run from 9 a.m. till noon. The cost of the camp, is $50 per player. Instruction will be given by high school players and coaches. First year campers will learn basics and advanced campers will develop skills. Activities include; matches, games and drills. Water and snacks will be provided. Full payment is asked to be mailed to Forbush High School by June 5th. Make checks payable to Forbush High School. For questions, contact Justin Vestal at justin.vestal@yadkin.k12.nc.us

East Wilkes tennis camps

RONDA — Coach Aaron Simmons, along with his staff and current and former East Wilkes players, will be holding tennis clinics for rising Kindergarten through 12th grade students each Tuesday and Thursday beginning June 18th and continuing through July 25th. Clinics for rising Kindergarten students through rising 3rd graders will be from 8:15 AM-9 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Clinics for current high school students will be from 9 AM-10 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Clinics for rising 4th graders through rising 9th graders will be from 10 AM-11 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be no clinic July 2nd, 4th, 16th, and 18th. Each clinic will be held at the tennis courts at East Wilkes High School. The cost of each clinic is $5.00 and no pre-registration is needed. Contact Coach Aaron Simmons at (336) 927-7391 for any questions.

