Wells Fargo Cup final standings announced

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), in conjunction with Wells Fargo, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup competitions for the 2018-2019 sports season. The Wells Fargo Cup award, sponsored by Wells Fargo and the NCHSAA, recognizes the schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.

The Wells Fargo Conference Cup is a companion to the Wells Fargo Cup and recognizes schools with the best overall interscholastic athletic performances within individual conferences. Wachovia, and now Wells Fargo, has sponsored the conference awards program since 1980. In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.

Mountain Valley 1A/2A: After a close race for first place, Wilkes Central pulled ahead with championships in women’s soccer and men’s golf along with a second-place finish in baseball and third-place finishes in men’s and women’s track. Ashe County finished in second place with championships in men’s and women’s track and third-place finishes in men’s tennis, women’s soccer and baseball. West Wilkes was third with championships in softball and baseball. Conference Standings: Wilkes Central 107, Ashe County 106.5, West Wilkes 88, East Wilkes 81, Elkin 80.5, Starmount 76.5, Alleghany 68, North Wilkes 66.5.

Western Piedmont Athletic 2A: Surry Central claimed the Conference Cup Championship with a women’s track championship to highlight their spring. In second place was West Stokes with second-place finishes in women’s soccer and softball. In third place was Forbush with championships in men’s golf, women’s soccer, softball and baseball. Conference Standings: Surry Central 110, West Stokes 108.5, Forbush 96.5, Atkins 94, North Surry 80, Walkertown 53, Carver 27.

Northwest 1A: East Surry was the conference champion after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball, men’s golf and men’s track. Bishop McGuinness came in second place with a men’s tennis championship and a second-place finish in women’s soccer. Mount Airy finished third with second-place finishes in men’s track, men’s golf and men’s tennis. Conference Standings: East Surry 94, Bishop McGuinness 83.5, Mount Airy 80, South Stokes 63, North Stokes 49, Winston-Salem Preparatory 30.5.

Forbush High School placed third in the 2018-2019 WPAC Wells Fargo Cup. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0405.jpg Forbush High School placed third in the 2018-2019 WPAC Wells Fargo Cup. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple