Warrior 7 Wellness to mark 1 year

HAMPTONVILLE — Warrior 7 Wellness, Yadkin County’s only Ninja Warrior Gym, will be celebrating its one year anniversary on Saturday, July 20, from 8 a.m till 1 p.m.

W7W is a family-owned Ninja Warrior and Group Fitness Gym. They offer birthday parties, field trip opportunities, personal training, wellness seminars and group fitness classes. The gym is equipped with over 25 Ninja Warrior obstacles, many of the obstacles are the same ones that are found on the show.

Saturday’s event is open to the public and for only $3, there is unlimited play on the Ninja Warrior obstacles. There will be free hot dogs and water while supplies last. Group fitness demos will take place at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. There will be giveaways every hour from 9 a.m. till noon. An information session about the After School program will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Warrior 7 Wellness is located at 2851 Rocky Branch Road, Hamptonville, NC.