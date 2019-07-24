W7W celebrates one year anniversary

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Mickey Leonard explains the obstacle course to members of the community. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple W7W offers a variety of Ninja obstacles. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The swinging hoops are a popular obstacle. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple A rock climbing wall is also part of the obstacle course. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple W7W made their own version of Cannonball Alley with various types of athletic balls. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple W7W has its own version of the Warped Wall. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple A young participant shows off her skills on the Quintuple Steps. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Warrior 7 Wellness offers a variety of classes. - -

HAMPTONVILLE — Sitting off of Rocky Branch Road is a building full of fun that most people in Yadkin County have never heard of.

Warrior 7 Wellness, or W7W, is one of Yadkin County’s hidden gems that just so happens to be a gym. The gym is owned by Mickey and Joyelle Leonard, residents of Yadkin County. Joyelle is a Starmount graduate and married her husband Mickey in 1997. The Leonards lived in a variety of different places before they moved back to Yadkin County in 2013.

Mickey has a background in physical therapy and sports medicine, as well as being a certified personal trainer. Joyelle has her group fitness certification with a company called ReFit and has a passion for helping people become healthier in their everyday lives.

“I was teaching in two different places in Yadkinville, and I was looking to open up my own place,” said Joyelle. “We kept talking about it, and we kept looking, and finally one night we just thought, well lets bring it up to our participants in one of my group fitness classes. I brought it up and within three or four days, we had a building.”

W7W is not a regular gym though, as this gym is full of obstacles made popular by the television show American Ninja Warrior. From the salmon ladder to the warped wall, W7W is packed full of obstacles that even the youngest and inexperienced of ninjas can attempt.

“Why we chose a Ninja gym is because we wanted something we could do as a family. We are a family of seven, and at the time, I was not doing a lot of personal training,” said Mickey. “We knew the county had a YMCA, and we didn’t really want to compete with them. We wanted to have something different, and we have loved American Ninja Warrior since it came on. We as a family have run in a few of the obstacle course runs. So we thought, why not just do something different and lets just do a Ninja gym that does group fitness, wellness seminars and things like that. Basically within the three days [of planning] we were introduced to a gentleman who had this building. We asked him if we could do a Ninja gym in it, and a year later, here we are.”

Warrior 7 Wellness opened its doors in 2018, and since then it has been growing at a steady pace. From birthday parties to group fitness classes, W7W has something for every age range.

“Family is super important to us and we wanted to have something that we could do together,” said Joyelle. “We have found as a family of seven that finding something that is cost effective that you can do as a family is really difficult. We wanted to provide something that was clean, value positive, family fun and everyone can come and have a good time together. We wanted to create that in the community.”

Although Mickey and Joyelle have not participated in the TV show American Ninja Warrior, two of their kids are interested in trying to make it on the show. They have been training for several months and have attended several competitions at various Ninja gyms across the state. One weekend competition that has brought joy to the Leonard’s lives is the Ninja competition that takes place in Rocky Mount.

“We took some of our kids that had been training and we also took Hannah, one of the athletes that I’m training,” said Mickey. “They competed in a beginner’s competition, which was a lot of fun. There are various places in North Carolina and across the country where you can go and compete in Ninja obstacles. They have nothing to do with getting on the show, it is just people competing because they love the sport aspect of it.”

“They did very well, so we were pleased. Seeing that just turned us in,” said Joyelle. “There are a lot of people that participate and this is their sport. Like there are travel sports, this is one thing people also participate in. We’ve learned that the Ninja is just really about family and the community. One of our plans is to offer a Ninja competition here. We have already been sought after from one of the leagues, so it is in our future plans.”

Along with being fans of the show, the Leonards are also advocates for spending quality family time together and living a healthy lifestyle.

“We offer Ninja obstacles, but we are way more than a Ninja gym,” said Mickey. “We offer a variety of group fitness classes, speed and agility training for sports, but we also do wellness seminars. We talk about healthy eating, dealing with stress and a variety of things through the year. One of the things that we want the community to know is that everyone has a warrior heart, warrior mind and a warrior body, and those are three things that we always talk about here. We want to help people achieve their warrior heart, warrior mind and warrior body, and realize there is more to life than just working out. Life is about how we treat other people, it’s about how we give and serve within our community.

“Health is more than just the physical aspect,” said Joyelle. “Health is about the total body, it’s about your relationships and are they healthy, it’s about how you deal with stress, how much water you drink and how much sleep you get. It’s the spiritual component, the mental component and everything it encompasses. When one of those things is off, we believe that people are not as healthy as God wants them to be. We want to help people become a total healthy individual.”

There are several different membership options that are available to the public. Prices range from $35 to $180, depending on the type of membership. Warrior 7 Wellness is located at 2851 Rocky Branch Road, Hamptonville.

