Starmount hosts football camp

Starmount High School held its annual elementary school football camp on Monday and Tuesday nights.
The camp averaged over 50 participants per night.
Campers ran through several different drills.
Drills included learning how to properly catch the ball with both hands.
One camper catches the ball and turns to make his way down the field.
The campers ranged from kindergarten to sixth grade.
Football season kicks off on August 23.
