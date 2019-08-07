Starmount hosts football camp

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Drills included learning how to properly catch the ball with both hands. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune One camper catches the ball and turns to make his way down the field. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Campers ran through several different drills. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune The camp averaged over 50 participants per night. - - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Starmount High School held its annual elementary school football camp on Monday and Tuesday nights. - - Kristian Russell | The Tribune The campers ranged from kindergarten to sixth grade. - - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Football season kicks off on August 23. - -

Starmount High School held its annual elementary school football camp on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The camp averaged over 50 participants per night.

Campers ran through several different drills.

Drills included learning how to properly catch the ball with both hands.

One camper catches the ball and turns to make his way down the field.

The campers ranged from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Football season kicks off on August 23.