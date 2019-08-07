Starmount hosts football camp

August 7, 2019 Yadkin Ripple Sports 0
Drills included learning how to properly catch the ball with both hands. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
One camper catches the ball and turns to make his way down the field. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
Campers ran through several different drills. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
The camp averaged over 50 participants per night. - - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
Starmount High School held its annual elementary school football camp on Monday and Tuesday nights. - - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
The campers ranged from kindergarten to sixth grade. - - Kristian Russell | The Tribune
Football season kicks off on August 23. - - Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Starmount High School held its annual elementary school football camp on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The camp averaged over 50 participants per night.

Campers ran through several different drills.

Drills included learning how to properly catch the ball with both hands.

One camper catches the ball and turns to make his way down the field.

The campers ranged from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Football season kicks off on August 23.

Drills included learning how to properly catch the ball with both hands.
https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_1-1.jpgDrills included learning how to properly catch the ball with both hands. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

One camper catches the ball and turns to make his way down the field.
https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_2-1.jpgOne camper catches the ball and turns to make his way down the field. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Campers ran through several different drills.
https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0213-1.jpgCampers ran through several different drills. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

The camp averaged over 50 participants per night.
https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0215-1.jpgThe camp averaged over 50 participants per night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Starmount High School held its annual elementary school football camp on Monday and Tuesday nights.
https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0216-1.jpgStarmount High School held its annual elementary school football camp on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

The campers ranged from kindergarten to sixth grade.
https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0231-1.jpgThe campers ranged from kindergarten to sixth grade. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Football season kicks off on August 23.
https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0232-1.jpgFootball season kicks off on August 23. Kristian Russell | The Tribune