Rams soccer begins Aug. 19

BOONVILLE — Starmount men’s soccer had a tremendous 2018 season, as they captured another Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Championship. The Rams scored 99 goals last season and only gave up 24. On their home field, they were 7-3 and on the road they were 8-4. Starmount’s win percentage was .682. Overall, the Rams ended the 2018 season with a record of 15-7 and in the MVAC they went undefeated with a 14-0 record.
Starmount will kick things off on Aug. 19, when South Stokes comes to Boonville. The game is set for 6 p.m and in a non-conference match-up. Conference play will start on Sept. 16, when the Rams host the Elkin Buckin’ Elks.
Schedule:
Aug. 19 South Stokes at Starmount
Aug. 21 North Iredell at Starmount
Aug. 22 Starmount at Mount Airy
Aug. 26 Starmount at North Davidson
Aug. 28 Starmount at Pine Lake Prep
Sept. 4 South Iredell at Starmount
Sept. 10 Surry Central at Starmount
Sept. 11 Starmount at Forbush
Sept. 16 Elkin at Starmount
Sept. 17 Forsyth Home Educators at Starmount
Sept. 18 Starmount at Alleghany
Sept. 23 East Wilkes at Starmount
Sept. 25 Starmount at West Wilkes
Sept. 30 North Wilkes at Starmount
Oct. 2 Starmount at Wilkes Central
Oct. 7 Ashe County at Starmount
Oct. 9 Starmount at Elkin
Oct. 14 Alleghany at Starmount
Oct. 16 Starmount at East Wilkes
Oct. 21 West Wilkes at Starmount
Oct. 23 Starmount at Norht Wilkes
Oct. 28 Wilkes Cental at Starmount
Oct. 30 Starmount at Ashe County