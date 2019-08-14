Rams soccer begins Aug. 19

Courtesy Photo Starmount soccer is looking for another MVAC championship in the 2019 season. -

BOONVILLE — Starmount men’s soccer had a tremendous 2018 season, as they captured another Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Championship. The Rams scored 99 goals last season and only gave up 24. On their home field, they were 7-3 and on the road they were 8-4. Starmount’s win percentage was .682. Overall, the Rams ended the 2018 season with a record of 15-7 and in the MVAC they went undefeated with a 14-0 record.

Starmount will kick things off on Aug. 19, when South Stokes comes to Boonville. The game is set for 6 p.m and in a non-conference match-up. Conference play will start on Sept. 16, when the Rams host the Elkin Buckin’ Elks.

Schedule:

Aug. 19 South Stokes at Starmount

Aug. 21 North Iredell at Starmount

Aug. 22 Starmount at Mount Airy

Aug. 26 Starmount at North Davidson

Aug. 28 Starmount at Pine Lake Prep

Sept. 4 South Iredell at Starmount

Sept. 10 Surry Central at Starmount

Sept. 11 Starmount at Forbush

Sept. 16 Elkin at Starmount

Sept. 17 Forsyth Home Educators at Starmount

Sept. 18 Starmount at Alleghany

Sept. 23 East Wilkes at Starmount

Sept. 25 Starmount at West Wilkes

Sept. 30 North Wilkes at Starmount

Oct. 2 Starmount at Wilkes Central

Oct. 7 Ashe County at Starmount

Oct. 9 Starmount at Elkin

Oct. 14 Alleghany at Starmount

Oct. 16 Starmount at East Wilkes

Oct. 21 West Wilkes at Starmount

Oct. 23 Starmount at Norht Wilkes

Oct. 28 Wilkes Cental at Starmount

Oct. 30 Starmount at Ashe County

Starmount soccer is looking for another MVAC championship in the 2019 season. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_SHS.jpg Starmount soccer is looking for another MVAC championship in the 2019 season. Courtesy Photo