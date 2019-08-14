Forbush soccer gearing up for 2019

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons men’s soccer team is gearing up for the 2019 season which begins on August 21. The Falcons are looking to improve off of last season’s overall record and coming away this season with a winning record.
Last year, Forbush went 11-14 overall and 5-7 in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference. The Falcons scored 48 goals and allowed 48 goals. At home, Forbush had a 6-8 record and on the road they were 5-6. The Falcons will kick off their season at home before going on a two game road stretch. The first WPAC game for Forbush is Sept. 16 when Carver comes to East Bend. Schedule is subject to change.
Schedule:
Aug. 21 CATA at Forbush
Aug. 29 Forbush at West Forsyth
Sept. 3 Forbush at Davie
Sept. 5 East Wilkes at Forbush
Sept. 9 Wilkes Central at Forbush
Sept. 11 Starmount at Forbush
Sept. 16 Carver at Forbush
Sept. 18 North Forsyth at Forbush
Sept. 19 East Surry at Forbush
Sept. 23 North Surry at Forbush
Sept. 25 Forbush at Surry Central
Sept. 30 Walkertown at Forbush
Oct. 2 West Stokes at Forbush
Oct. 7 Atkins at Forbush
Oct. 14 Forbush at North Forsyth
Oct. 16 Forbush at North Surry
Oct. 21 Surry Central at Forbush
Oct. 23 Walkertown at Forbush
Oct. 28 Forbush at West Stokes
Oct. 30 Forbush at Atkins