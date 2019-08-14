Forbush soccer gearing up for 2019

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Forbush soccer begins its season on August 21 against CATA. -

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons men’s soccer team is gearing up for the 2019 season which begins on August 21. The Falcons are looking to improve off of last season’s overall record and coming away this season with a winning record.

Last year, Forbush went 11-14 overall and 5-7 in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference. The Falcons scored 48 goals and allowed 48 goals. At home, Forbush had a 6-8 record and on the road they were 5-6. The Falcons will kick off their season at home before going on a two game road stretch. The first WPAC game for Forbush is Sept. 16 when Carver comes to East Bend. Schedule is subject to change.

Schedule:

Aug. 21 CATA at Forbush

Aug. 29 Forbush at West Forsyth

Sept. 3 Forbush at Davie

Sept. 5 East Wilkes at Forbush

Sept. 9 Wilkes Central at Forbush

Sept. 11 Starmount at Forbush

Sept. 16 Carver at Forbush

Sept. 18 North Forsyth at Forbush

Sept. 19 East Surry at Forbush

Sept. 23 North Surry at Forbush

Sept. 25 Forbush at Surry Central

Sept. 30 Walkertown at Forbush

Oct. 2 West Stokes at Forbush

Oct. 7 Atkins at Forbush

Oct. 14 Forbush at North Forsyth

Oct. 16 Forbush at North Surry

Oct. 21 Surry Central at Forbush

Oct. 23 Walkertown at Forbush

Oct. 28 Forbush at West Stokes

Oct. 30 Forbush at Atkins

Forbush soccer begins its season on August 21 against CATA. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0041.jpg Forbush soccer begins its season on August 21 against CATA. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple