Forbush basketball schedules released

EAST BEND — The 2019-2020 basketball schedules have been released for the Forbush Falcons women’s and men’s teams. Forbush will start conference play on Dec. 13 as they travel to Dobson to take on the Surry Central Golden Eagles.

Forbush Women:

Last season the Forbush women made it the the North Carolina High School Athletic Associaition 2A Western Regionals. The No. 3 Falcons faced off against No. 1 Mountain Heritage and fell 70-45.

The Falcons were 27-4 overall and 12-0 in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference. Forbush had an 11-0 home record and a 9-1 away record. The Falcons raked up 1,882 points and gave up only 1200 points.

In 2018-2019 Forbush had two players score 1,00 points; Nicole Scott and Parkley Hennings. This season, Scott and Hennings are back for the senior year along with Hope Grimes and Miranda Bellanger. Before the season started, Scott and Grimes signed the letters of intent to play basketball at Catawba College next season. Hennings will be attending Lenior-Rhyne to play volleyball.

This season will be a test for the Falcons as they only lost one player last season. Three Sophomores are on this season’s team, along with three juniors. Forbush is set to have another impressive year as they start the regular season on Friday night at Starmount.

Dec. 6 at Starmount

Dec. 10 East Forsyth

Dec. 13 at Surry Central

Dec. 20 at Walkertown

Dec. 26 – Dec. 28 Freedom High School Christmas Invitational

Jan. 3 West Stokes

Jan. 7 at Atkins

Jan. 8 Starmount

Jan. 10 at North Forsyth

Jan. 17 Carver

Jan. 21 North Surry

Jan. 24 Surry Central

Jan. 28 Walkertown

Jan. 31 at West Stokes

Feb. 4 Atkins

Feb. 7 North Forsyth – Senior Night

Feb. 11 at Carver

Feb. 14 at North Surry

Forbush Men:

This season the Forbush men’s coaching staff will look a bit different on the sidelines. Jon Huggins has taken back over as the Forbush men’s varsity head coach after Jody Christopherson stepped down following the 2019 season. Huggins is no stranger to the Forbush sideline, as he was the head coach for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. During those years, Huggins’ record was 26-17.

Last season Forbush was 7-18 overall and 1-11 in the WPAC. They scored 1,407 points and allowed 1,528 points. The Falcons are returning six seniors this season. Two juniors and four sophomores will make up the rest of the varsity squad.

Dec. 6 at Starmount

Dec. 10 East Forsyth

Dec. 13 at Surry Central

Dec. 20 at Walkertown

Dec. 26 – Dec. 28 Freedom High School Christmas Tournament

Jan. 3 West Stokes

Jan. 7 at Atkins

Jan. 8 Starmount

Jan. 10 at North Forsyth

Jan. 17 Carver

Jan. 20 Woodland Baptist Christian

Jan. 21 North Surry

Jan. 24 Surry Central

Jan. 28 Walkertown

Jan. 31 at West Stokes

Feb. 4 Atkins

Feb. 7 North Forsyth – Senior Night

Feb. 11 at Carver

Feb. 14 at North Surry

