Gray signs with Catawba

Forbush softball player, Sommer Gray, signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Catawba College starting next fall. Gray has been a standout varsity softball player for the Lady Falcons over the past four years. Last season, the Falcons were 20-4 overall and undefeated in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference. Gray’s on base percentage is .355, with an average of two hits per game. Gray was joined at the signing by, front row from left, Patrick Gray and Stephanie Gray. Back row, Athletic Director Matt Pruitt, Assistant Coach Jamie Sloan, Head Coach Jeremy Helton, Assistant Coach Natalie Vestal and Principal Boomer Kennedy.

