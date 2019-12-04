2019-2020 Starmount basketball schedules

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Starmount will host Forbush on Friday night. -

BOONVILLE — The schedules for the Starmount Rams men’s and women’s 2019-2020 basketball season has been released. The season tipped off this week and on Friday night the Rams will host their cross county rivals, the Forbush Falcons. Home games are italicized.

Starmount Men:

The Rams are coming off of a 20-6 overall season and a 12-2 Mountain Valley Athletic Conference season. Last season the Rams made it to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs before falling to North Stanly. Starmount scored 1,605 points and allowed 1,178 points. This season the Rams have five seniors, five juniors and one freshman.

Dec. 6 Forbush

Dec. 10 South Stokes

Dec. 12 Ashe County

Dec. 13 at Elkin

Dec. 17 at Bishop McGuinness

Dec. 26 North Stokes – Holiday Tournament

Dec. 27 Surry Central – Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3 at East Wilkes

Jan. 4 Glenn – Hoop Cities Invitational

Jan. 7 at West Wilkes

Jan. 8 at Forbush

Jan. 10 Wilkes Central

Jan. 15 at North Wilkes

Jan. 17 Alleghany

Jan. 21 Elkin

Jan. 24 at Ashe County

Jan. 28 East Wilkes

Jan. 31 West Wilkes

Feb. 4 at Wilkes Central

Feb. 7 North Wilkes

Feb. 11 at Alleghany

Starmount Women:

Last season the Lady Rams were unable to earn a win as they went 0-24 overall and 0-14 in the conference. This season, Nicole Pardue has taken over the reigns for the orange and blue. The former Forbush Falcon will be taking over a team with four seniors, five juniors and one sophomore. The Lady Rams tip off their conference season on Dec. 12 against Ashe County.

Dec. 6 Forbush

Dec. 10 South Stokes

Dec. 12 Ashe County

Dec. 13 at Elkin

Dec. 17 at Bishop McGuinness

Dec. 26 North Stokes – Holiday Tournament

Dec. 27 Surry Central – Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3 at East Wilkes

Jan. 7 at West Wilkes

Jan. 8 at Forbush

Jan. 10 Wilkes Central

Jan. 15 at North Wilkes

Jan. 17 Alleghany

Jan. 21 Elkin

Jan. 24 at Ashe County

Jan. 28 East Wilkes

Jan. 31 West Wilkes

Feb. 4 at Wilkes Central

Feb. 7 North Wilkes

Feb. 11 at Alleghany

Starmount will host Forbush on Friday night. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0679.jpg Starmount will host Forbush on Friday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple