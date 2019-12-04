2019-2020 Starmount basketball schedules

BOONVILLE — The schedules for the Starmount Rams men’s and women’s 2019-2020 basketball season has been released. The season tipped off this week and on Friday night the Rams will host their cross county rivals, the Forbush Falcons. Home games are italicized.
Starmount Men:
The Rams are coming off of a 20-6 overall season and a 12-2 Mountain Valley Athletic Conference season. Last season the Rams made it to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs before falling to North Stanly. Starmount scored 1,605 points and allowed 1,178 points. This season the Rams have five seniors, five juniors and one freshman.
Dec. 6 Forbush
Dec. 10 South Stokes
Dec. 12 Ashe County
Dec. 13 at Elkin
Dec. 17 at Bishop McGuinness
Dec. 26 North Stokes – Holiday Tournament
Dec. 27 Surry Central – Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3 at East Wilkes
Jan. 4 Glenn – Hoop Cities Invitational
Jan. 7 at West Wilkes
Jan. 8 at Forbush
Jan. 10 Wilkes Central
Jan. 15 at North Wilkes
Jan. 17 Alleghany
Jan. 21 Elkin
Jan. 24 at Ashe County
Jan. 28 East Wilkes
Jan. 31 West Wilkes
Feb. 4 at Wilkes Central
Feb. 7 North Wilkes
Feb. 11 at Alleghany
Starmount Women:
Last season the Lady Rams were unable to earn a win as they went 0-24 overall and 0-14 in the conference. This season, Nicole Pardue has taken over the reigns for the orange and blue. The former Forbush Falcon will be taking over a team with four seniors, five juniors and one sophomore. The Lady Rams tip off their conference season on Dec. 12 against Ashe County.
Dec. 6 Forbush
Dec. 10 South Stokes
Dec. 12 Ashe County
Dec. 13 at Elkin
Dec. 17 at Bishop McGuinness
Dec. 26 North Stokes – Holiday Tournament
Dec. 27 Surry Central – Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3 at East Wilkes
Jan. 7 at West Wilkes
Jan. 8 at Forbush
Jan. 10 Wilkes Central
Jan. 15 at North Wilkes
Jan. 17 Alleghany
Jan. 21 Elkin
Jan. 24 at Ashe County
Jan. 28 East Wilkes
Jan. 31 West Wilkes
Feb. 4 at Wilkes Central
Feb. 7 North Wilkes
Feb. 11 at Alleghany