Surry FCA spreads holiday cheer to Northern residents

On a mission to boost morale and spread Christmas cheer, the Surry Community College Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) recently visited Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy.

DOBSON — Nobody wants to get sick, especially during the holiday season.

On a mission to boost morale and spread Christmas cheer, the Surry Community College Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) recently visited Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. Surry Athletic Director Mark Tucker said the visit was uplifting for both hospital residents and FCA members.

“We were able to spend time with each of the residents and delivered 27 care bags to each individual. The care bags included socks, lotion, chapstick, shampoo, granola bars, candy, and other items. Each FCA member also wrote a personal hand-written letter to all of the residents,” Tucker said. “Our FCA members wanted to spend some time and spread some joy with each of the residents during the holiday season. Our group was able to get items donated, and in some cases, purchased items out of their own pocket. It certainly shows how much compassion these kids have for others.”

Shea Triplett, a Surry sophomore softball player from Starmount High School, said it was an honor to visit the residents at Northern Hospital. Visiting with Mrs. Ruby Moore brought back many memories of Triplett’s grandmother.

“She informed me that she just turned 100 years old and that she really liked her gift. She also told me that she got a letter from the governor of North Carolina and another from the President of the United States,” Triplett said. “I was fortunate to spend about 45 minutes with her and she informed me that I was welcome anytime. It was a great experience.”

