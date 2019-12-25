Hennings signs with Lenior-Rhyne

Forbush volleyball player, Parkley Hennings, signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Lenior-Rhyne University starting next year. Hennings has been a four year starter for the Lady Falcons volleyball team and has been named All Conference every year. She has also been named Player of the Year for the WPAC. Her senior year, Hennings played in 68 sets where she had 459 kills, 39 aces, 27 blocks, 351 digs, 405 receptions, and 18 assists. Her junior year, she had 340 kills, 20 aces, and 22 blocks. Her sophomore year she had 149 kills and her freshman season she had 75 kills. Hennings is one of the best volleyball players to come out of Forbush in several years, as she accumulated 1,023 kills and 120 blocks in four years. Hennings was joined at the signing by, front row from left, Penny Hennings and Barry Hennings. Back row, Athletic Director Matt Pruitt, Assistant Coach Natalie Vestal, Squash Williams, Barrett Hennings, Annette Hennings, Joe Hennings, Head Volleyball Coach Ginger Hamric, and Prinicpal Boomer Kennedy.

Forbush volleyball player, Parkley Hennings, signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Lenior-Rhyne University starting next year. Hennings has been a four year starter for the Lady Falcons volleyball team and has been named All Conference every year. She has also been named Player of the Year for the WPAC. Her senior year, Hennings played in 68 sets where she had 459 kills, 39 aces, 27 blocks, 351 digs, 405 receptions, and 18 assists. Her junior year, she had 340 kills, 20 aces, and 22 blocks. Her sophomore year she had 149 kills and her freshman season she had 75 kills. Hennings is one of the best volleyball players to come out of Forbush in several years, as she accumulated 1,023 kills and 120 blocks in four years. Hennings was joined at the signing by, front row from left, Penny Hennings and Barry Hennings. Back row, Athletic Director Matt Pruitt, Assistant Coach Natalie Vestal, Squash Williams, Barrett Hennings, Annette Hennings, Joe Hennings, Head Volleyball Coach Ginger Hamric, and Prinicpal Boomer Kennedy.