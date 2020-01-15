Lady Falcons dominate Starmount, 61-15

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Skylar Southard had two points and ten rebounds for the Lady Falcons. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Katlyn Walker sets up for a free throw for the Lady Rams. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Kendall Irvin had seven points for Forbush. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Tanna Sagraves drives to the basket for Starmount. - -

EAST BEND — Last week, the number one team in the 2A rankings proved why they are sitting at the top of the pack. The Forbush Lady Falcons hosted the Starmount Lady Rams in a non-conference game at Forbush High School. Forbush came out of the gate and immediately took a dominating lead over Starmount. Through four quarters of action, the Lady Falcons put up point after point while holding the young Lady Rams back. A running clock started in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter and when the final buzzer sounded Forbush took a 61-15 win over Starmount.

The first quarter started with Starmount scoring the first basket of the night. Emma Freed passed the ball off to Katlyn walker who went up for the jump shot and was fouled. From the charity stripe, Walker hit one of her free throws to give Starmount a 1-0 lead. That would be the line basket the Lady Rams would score in the quarter. For the next six minutes, the quarter was all about Forbush.

Parkley Hennings put up Forbush’s first basket with a three pointer from the top of the arc for a 3-1 score. After heading down to play defense, Hennings stole the ball away from Starmount and passed the ball off to Nicole Scott. Scott added her own flare to the game with a three pointer of her own. Forbush was in control with a 6-1 lead with 5:33 left in the first quarter.

Back on defense, Brittney Gammons stole the ball and made a fast break down the court. As Gammons was driving to the basket, she passed the ball back out to Hope Grimes who put up a jump shot. Grimes put the ball through the hoop and gave Forbush an 8-1 lead.

The rest of the quarter was firmly in Forbush’s grasp, as the Lady Rams struggled on both offense and defense. Starmount had six turnovers which went in favor of the home team. Morgan Beane added her name to the score sheet with a free throw, then Alexis Ball hit two free throws for a 10-1 lead. Before the quarter ended Kyndall Ellison put up a jump shot, two free throws and a three pointer to give Forbush a 19-1 lead. The 5’6 Sophomore put up seven points in the final 1:20 of the quarter.

The second eight minutes of play were once again all about the red and blue. Scott took the ball out of bounds for the Falcons and on the in-bound pass she put the ball in Henning’s hands. Hennings made her move towards the hoop and put up a lay-up for a 21-1 lead. Walker took the ball down the court for the Lady Rams but before she could make a play on the basket, Gries came up with a steal for the Falcons. Grimes sped down the court and laid the ball off to a wide open Scott. The senior took one dribble towards the basket and put two more points on the board.

Before Starmount was able to score heir second basket of the night, Ellison hit two more free throws for a 25-1 score. Starmount was finally able to break their scoring drought when the clock hit 4:59. K.G. White hit one of her free throws from the charity stripe to break Starmount’s nine minute dry spell.

As the quarter continued on, Forbush put up shot after shot while the Lady Rams were able to score five more points. Tanna Sagraves made two free throws, then Maddie Norman knocked down a three pointer. On the other side of the court, Forbush scored 11 points in the final three minutes. As the second quarter ended, Forbush outscored Starmount 15-6 to take a 36-7 lead at the halftime break.

In the third and fourth quarters, Starmount started to pick up their tempo but it was not enough to stay with the Falcons. The Lady Rams scored five points in the third and three points in the fourth. Forbush put up 14 points in the third and 11 points in the fourth. AS the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Falcons took a 61-15 win over the in-county rivals.

With the win, Forbush is now 12-2 overall and remains the No. 1 seed in the 2A standings. Starmount is 3-10 overall and 1-4 in their conference.

