Starmount inducts 2020 Hall of Fame

Courtesy of Melanie Matthews The Starmount High School 2019-2020 Hall of Fame Inductees included, from left, Carl Martin, Richard Inscore, Jeff Blackburn, Denise Watts, and Leonard Groce. -

BOONVILLE — Last month, Starmount High School inducted their 2019-2020 Hall of Fame. The inductees included; Richard Inscore, student and athlete from 1967-1968, Denise Watts, a student from 1989-1993, Leonard Groce, a teacher at Starmount from 1968-1999, Carl Martin, a student and athlete from 1970-1974, and Jeff Blackburn, a student, teacher, and community member at Starmount from 1970-present.

Richard Inscore was a member of the first graduating class from Starmount High School. He earned All-Conference in football, All-Conference champion in wrestling, and was All-Conference champion in shot put and discus. He attended Guilford College on a football scholarship, but two knee injuries ended his playing days. After graduating college, he attended the Winston-Salem Police Academy, and even earned his Doctorate in Psychology. He began his law enforcement career with the Winston-Salem Police Department. Dr. Inscore later became a special agent with the DEA, and has worked with the Department of Justice for the CIA, FBI, and DEA. He has received numerous recognitions from law enforcement agencies and foreign countries for his service. Dr. Inscore was promoted to Supervisory Senior Inspector for the DEA, and also served as the Deputy Director of Training at Quantico. He is currently a professor at Charleston Southern University. Dr. Inscore acknowledges the impact that his Starmount coaches and teachers had on him, especially Coach Bob Adams.

The daughter of Gail Davidson, Denise Watts graduated from Starmount High School in 1993. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Elizabeth City State University in 1997. In 2003, after four years as a classroom teacher and coach, she was selected as a NC Principal Fellow, which allowed her to pursue a master’s degree in School Leadership at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Mrs. Watts completed her Doctorate in Educational Leadership at Wingate University in 2014. Dr. Watts was recognized for her leadership as North Carolina’s NASSP Middle Level Principal of the Year in 2008. In her first year as a principal, she led Mint Hill Middle School to be a National School to Watch. Beyond these successes, Dr. Watts worked as the leader of Project L.I.F.T. (Leadership and Investment for Transformation), a philanthropic initiative to accelerate student achievement in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system. She currently serves as Chief of District Support for the University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education.

A graduate of Jonesville High School, Leonard Groce earned both his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from East Carolina University. At the invitation of Reid Lowder, Mr. Groce, along with wife Carole, began teaching at Starmount in the fall of 1968. As the drafting teacher, Mr. Groce helped organize the Starmount chapter of VICA. He served at the regional and state level, and his students were always successful in VICA competitions. Leonard Groce always gave his students real world experience. Numerous students designed and drew plans for houses, community buildings, churches, and fire departments. As computers became more prominent in education, Mr. Groce worked with education leaders and community leaders to ensure the students had access to the essential technology they needed to succeed. Always supporting the school and athletics, students loved seeing Mr. Groce play in the student/faculty basketball game wearing his bright orange Converse sneakers. Mr. Groce was named Teacher of the Year three times at Starmount, and in 1988, was named the Trade and Industrial Teacher of the Year for North Carolina.

Carl Martin graduated from Starmount High School in 1974, where he earned a varsity letter in football, basketball, and track. Carl was captain of the basketball team and the 1974 Northwest 3A District 7 Elkin Tribune Player of the Year. He played basketball for one year while attending Wingate Junior College. Martin then transferred to Gardner-Webb University, becoming a three-year starter and team captain. During Martin’s career, Gardner-Webb claimed the top spot in the NAIA weekly basketball ratings; Martin received the WBTV Carolina Classic MVP and the team compiled an 80-10 record. To this day, Carl holds the single game individual record of most free throws made (16 in a game) and highest free throw percentage (16-16 100%) at Gardner-Webb. He attributes his success to his mother, school administration, teachers, coaches, teammates, fans and, of course, hard work. After graduation from college, Carl moved to Allentown, PA where he worked for Chrysler. He returned to North Carolina, working first for Barclays American Financial and then for Lowe’s Companies. Carl has been married to his high school sweetheart, Gloria, for 37 years.

Mr. Blackburn graduated from Starmount in 1974, and he went on to attend Appalachian State. After graduation, he began his career in education at Jonesville Elementary School. Mr. Blackburn worked as a teacher assistant, the Title I Reading teacher, an assistant coach for girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, and baseball, as well as the head coach for baseball, and Athletic Director, totaling 31 years at Jonesville Elementary. During this time he helped establish the basketball recreation league along with Otis Chipman, and helped start the baseball little league. Mr. Blackburn was the first Athletic Director of Starmount Middle School, while continuing to teach and coach at the new school. After retirement, he began to volunteer in the office at Starmount Middle. At Starmount High, he has been the videographer for JV football for 37 years and for varsity football for 34 years. Mr. Blackburn has worked as the clock operator for varsity basketball for 34 years and as the baseball scorekeeper for 19 years. He continues to help Starmount in any way that he is asked and all Rams are thankful for his service.

