Lady Rams take MVAC win over Elkin

BOONVILLE — Last week the Starmount Lady Rams earned their second conference win of the season. The Lady Rams put together a hard fought fourth quarter to take a 52-40 win over the Lady Elks.

The first quarter of the women’s game was all about the visiting Lady Elks. The Elks started things off with a lay-up by Lindsey Edwards for a 2-0 lead. A few seconds later, the home team was on their end of the court with the ball in Katlyn Walker’s hands. Walker was looking to pass the ball off to her teammate when she found herself wide open at the top of the post. Walker took one look at the basket, and let her shot fly. The ball swished through the hoop and Starmount had tied the quarter, 2-2.

Unfortunately for the home team, they were unable to score for the next three minutes. Over that time, Audrey Jennings knocked down a step-back jump shot and Katie Kellam hit a three pointer from the left side of the arc. With the score 7-2 in Elkin’s favor, Olivia Gwyn stopped the rally with a rebound which she put back up for a two-point basket. After the Starmount basket, once again Elkin went on a scoring run. The Lady Elks put up five more points to take a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Starmount started to pick up their tempo in the second quarter, as Maddie Norman started things off with a free throw in the sixth minute. Two minutes later, Emma Freed scored both of her free throws for a 14-7 score. The free throws by Freed fired up the home team, and they went on a scoring run of their own. Gwyn hit two free throws, which was followed up with two free throws by Freed. With the score 14-11, the Lady Rams pulled two points closer when Walker stole the ball from Elkin and hit a breakaway lay-up. The home team had overcome a nine point deficit, for a four point deficit at halftime. Starmount trailed Elkin 18-14 at the break.

After the halftime break, the Lady Rams came out of the locker room on fire. Starmount scored 17 points in the third quarter and 21 points in the fourth quarter. The home team hardly missed a shot as they also excelled on defense. In the final quarter of the night, the Lady Rams held Elkin to just four points. When the final buzzer sounded, Starmount earned its third conference win of the season.

With the win, the Lady Rams are 3-6 in the MVAC and 5-12 overall. Elkin is now 1-8 in the conference and 3-14 overall.

Olivia Gwyn (32) fights for a rebound against Elkin.