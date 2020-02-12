Lady Rams unable to hold off Vikings

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Nadia Rucker goes up for a breakaway lay-up for the Lady Rams. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple On Monday night, the Lady Rams fell to North Wilkes 56-45. -

BOONVILLE — Monday night saw the Starmount women’s basketball team play their second to last regular season game. The Lady Rams hosted North Wilkes in a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference showdown which saw the Lady Rams fall 56-45.

Things started off tough for the Lady Rams, as they came up with eight turnovers in the first quarter alone. Starmount won the tip-off, but North Wiles was able to put up a strong defensive stance to force a turnover on the first play. As the clock hit 7:45, North Wilkes took a 2-0 lead off of the turnover. The lady Rams were able to get down the court on their next offensive possession, with the ball at Emma Freed’s hands. Freed pushed down the court at the North Wiles defense and found an opening in the lane. Freed drove to the basket and put up a hook shot to tie the game 2-2.

Although Starmount was able to tie the game, the tempo stayed in North Wilkes’ favor. North Wilkes went on a four point scoring run and put a full court press up against the Lady Rams. Starmount was unable to handle the defensive pressure, which in turn helped the visiting Vikings take a 6-2 lead. Starmount was able to break the scoring run with a steal by Freed which turned into a breakaway lay-up. With 6:14 left in the first quarter, Starmount trailed North Wiles 6-4.

As the first quarter continued on, North Wilkes put up another basket to take an 8-4 lead. Starmount was able to answer back with a basket by Maddie Norman to pull Starmount two points closer. Less than a minute later, Nadia Rucker tied the game for the Lady Rams with a strong shot from the post. The rest of the quarter was back and forth, as North Wilkes held on to a 13-12 after eight minutes of play.

In the second quarter of play, Olivia Gwyn put up the tying basket with a successful free throw. A minute later, Gwyn gave Starmount a one point lead with another free throw. Although Starmount started off strong, North Wilkes picked up their tempo to take an 18-14 lead. Defensively, Starmount was held off by the Vikings for over two minutes. The Lady Rams were unable to find an open lane, as North Wilkes played a two-three defense and closed down the lanes. The result of North Wilkes’ defense was seven turnovers by the Lady Rams in the second quarter. At halftime, North Wilkes lead Starmount 20-19.

The third quarter saw Starmount come out of the halftime break and put up a strong offensive game. The Lady Rams racked up 21 points and held North Wilkes to just 11 points. Freed started off the quarter with a jump shot which was then followed up by a three-pointer form the hands of Norman. With the score 33-24, Starmount started to pick up their tempo as the clock kept ticking. Katlyn Walker pulled Starmount three points closer as she hit a perfectly shot three-pointer from the left side of the arc. From there, Freed raked up seven points for the Lady Rams as she hustled down the court. Starmount had pulled within one point of North Wilkes, as the score was 41-40 at the end of the third quarter.

Although Starmount picked things up in the third quarter, the fourth quarter was a different story. The visiting Vikings took the upper hand as soon as the clock started and never looked back. The Lady Rams were only able to put five points on the board, as they fell to North Wilkes 56-45.

With the loss, Starmount is now 4-9 in the MVAC and 6-15 overall.

MVAC Women’s Rankings

Alleghany 10-3, 20-3

West Wilkes 10-3, 17-4

Ashe County 10-3, 16-5

Wilkes Central 10-3, 16-5

North Wilkes 6-8, 14-10

Starmount 4-9, 6-15

East Wilkes 2-12, 4-18

Elkin 1-12, 3-18

