Forbush split games with Atkins

EAST BEND — Last week, the Forbush Falcons men’s and women’s basketball teams took on Atkins in a western Piedmont Athletic Conference game. The women’s team took a dominating 65-7 win, while the men’s team lost 66-48.
Lady Falcons 65 – Atkins 7
It was an easy going game for the Forbush Lady Falcons, as they cruised to an almost 60-point win over Atkins. The No. 3 seeded Falcons put up 28 points in the first quarter, 13 points in the second, 13 points in the third, and 11 points in the fourth. Almost every member of the team scored, which proved the depth of this season’s team. With the win, Forbush is now
Hope Grimes – 10 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals
Kyndall Ellison – 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals
Ashley Collins – 9 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal
Miranda Bellanger – 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals
Parkley Hennings – 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals
Skyler Southard – 7 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists
Brittney Gmmons – 6 points, 2 rebounds, two assists, and 3 steals
Nicole Scott – 4 points, four rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals
Alexis Ball – 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals
Kayleigh Williams – 2 points, 1 assist, and 1 steal
Atkins 66 – Forbush 48
The Forbush men’s basketball team has been up and down in the WPAC recently. Last week, the Falcons hosted Atkins and came out with the lead in the first quarter. Unfortunately, the lead was nabbed by the Camels in the second quarter and the Falcons were never able to pull themselves out of the hole.
Forbush put up a 10-8 lead in the first quarter, but in the start of the second quarter Atkins went on a scoring run to take a 16-10 lead. Caleb Boles managed to knock down a two-pointer to pull Forbush two points closer, but Atkins once again put up four points for a 20-12 score. Forbush was unable to pull closer than 10 points to the Camels, as Atkins led Forbush 30-18 at halftime.
In the second and third quarters, Atkins once again controlled the tempo of the game. Forbsuh was held to five points in the third quarter while Atkins put up 20 points. Forbush was able to outscore Atkins 23-16 in the final quarter, but the damage had been done. When the final whistle blew, Forbush fell to the Camels 66-48.