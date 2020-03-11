Jonesville girls win championship

The Jonesville sixth grade girl’s basketball team completed a streak of four consecutive seasons as undefeated Yadkin County Recreation Regular Season and Tournament Champions. Team members are Brenna Bowman, Kelsey Dowell, Tatum Finney, Kaneisha Johnson, Carley Money, Molly Swaim, and Isabel Romero. Coaches are Lee Finney and Phillip Swaim. -

